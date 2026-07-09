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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Hope She's At Peace Now': Maniesh Paul's Emotional Post For Late Mother Urmil Paul

'Hope She's At Peace Now': Maniesh Paul's Emotional Post For Late Mother Urmil Paul

Maniesh Paul is mourning the loss of his mother, Urmil Paul, who passed away at 77 on July 8. The actor shared an emotional tribute on Instagram as fans and celebrities offered their condolences.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Maniesh Paul's mother, Urmil Paul, passed away July 8.
  • Paul posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute remembering his mother.
  • He described her as his
  • Several celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana offered condolences to him.

Popular television host and actor Maniesh Paul is mourning the loss of his mother, Urmil Paul, who passed away on 8 July at the age of 77. Her demise has left the actor heartbroken, and he has now shared an emotional tribute on social media, expressing the immense void her passing has created in his life.

‘My Mother Was My First Home’

Maniesh recently took to Instagram to share a series of unseen photographs with his mother, accompanied by a deeply moving note reflecting on their bond.

In his caption, he wrote, “Today the world feels a little quieter. This morning, I said goodbye to my mother, who was my first home, my greatest source of comfort, and the strongest woman I have ever known.” 

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‘I Will Love You Forever’

Maniesh further wrote that words could never fully express what his mother meant to him or the emptiness her absence has left behind.

He added, “I will carry your love, your courage, your kindness, and every lesson you taught me wherever I go. They will stay with me for the rest of my life. I hope you have finally found peace. Thank you for loving me the way only a mother can. Until we meet again, Mum. I will love you forever.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul)

His emotional message has resonated with fans, many of whom have extended their condolences during this difficult time.

Celebrities Offer Their Condolences

Maniesh's post has also drawn heartfelt reactions from several members of the entertainment industry. Ayushmann Khurrana commented, “Brother, I am with you in this difficult time. Your mother will always be with you like an angel.”

Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Esha Gupta and Rohit Saraf expressed their condolences by sharing red heart emojis on the post.

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Shweta Tiwari wrote, “Oh God, Maniesh... My deepest condolences to you and your entire family. The pain of losing a mother can never truly be filled. May God give you and your family the strength to get through this difficult time. My prayers are always with you.”

Actors Mouni Roy, Kiku Sharda and Aarti Singh also shared messages of support, standing by Maniesh Paul as he grieves the loss of his beloved mother.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who passed away, leading Maniesh Paul to share an emotional tribute?

Maniesh Paul's mother, Urmil Paul, passed away on July 8 at the age of 77. Her demise has left the actor heartbroken.

What did Maniesh Paul say about his mother in his tribute?

Maniesh called his mother his

Where did Maniesh Paul share his emotional tribute?

Maniesh Paul shared a series of unseen photographs with his mother and a deeply moving note on Instagram, expressing the void her passing created.

Which celebrities offered their condolences to Maniesh Paul?

Celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Shweta Tiwari, Mouni Roy, and Kiku Sharda offered their support and condolences.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 03:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maniesh Paul Urmil Paul
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