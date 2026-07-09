Dhamaal 5 On The Cards? Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 Ending Teases Next Instalment

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhamaal 4 releases July 10, starring major ensemble cast.

Film's ending hints at Dhamaal 5, fueling speculation.

Filming concluded September 2025 for this fourth installment.

Early estimates predict a Rs 16 crore box office opening.

Dhamaal 4 is set to hit theatres on July 10. The comedy entertainer stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Esha Gupta and Vijay Patkar. Even before its release, reports suggest that the makers have already dropped a major hint about the next part in the franchise, with the film’s ending teasing Dhamaal 5.

Dhamaal 5 On The Cards?

At the end of Dhamaal 4, there’s a scene which indicates that Dhamaal 5 is on the cards. While the makers have not officially announced Dhamaal 5, the ending scene has given rise to speculations.

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About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is produced by T-Series Films, Panorama Studios, Devgn Films and Maruti International. It serves as the fourth instalment in the popular Dhamaal franchise.

The film went on floors in April 2025, with shooting taking place over six months across locations including Mumbai and Madh Island. Production concluded on September 6, 2025, with the team marking the wrap by unveiling a special "Dhamaal Times"-themed poster.

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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Prediction

Trade estimates suggest Dhamaal 4 could open at around Rs 16 crore at the Indian box office. As of 9 am on Thursday, the film had sold over 60,000 tickets for its opening day, generating more than Rs 1.65 crore in advance bookings. Including block bookings, the advance sales had crossed Rs 5 crore.

If the expected trade projections materialise, Dhamaal 4 could surpass the opening-day collections of Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji, which minted Rs 15.10 crore, and Drishyam 2, which collected Rs 15.50 crore. However, it may still fall just short of Total Dhamaal, which opened at Rs 16.50 crore in 2019.