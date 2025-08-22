Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Not Always Easy’: Ananya Panday On Balancing Self-Worth With Public Expectations

Ananya Panday acknowledges the pressures of public scrutiny, but maintains balance by prioritising loved ones and meaningful work.

By : IANS | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 10:18 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday agrees that constant public gaze can be overwhelming at times but staying connected to what matters keeps her balanced. She added that her confidence comes from self-acceptance and knowing it’s okay to be imperfect.

Asked how she maintains self-worth and confidence amidst constant public gaze, Ananya told IANS: “It’s not always easy. There are days when things get to you.”

Over time she has learned to focus on valuing loved ones and meaningful work.

“But over time, I’ve learned to focus on what really matters, my friends, family, my dogs Astro and Riot, and the work I genuinely care about,” she added.

Ananya, who has hosted Airbnb’s Original experience curated and led by the actress with her A-team, reminds herself that it’s okay to be imperfect at times.

“I try to stay grounded and remind myself that it’s okay to not be perfect. Confidence comes from being okay with who you are on the good days and the bad. It’s as they say: ‘Nobody’s perfect!’,” said the actress.

Talking about the specially curated Airbnb experience, Ananya said: “Every part of the experience is special but if I had to pick, it’s definitely seeing the shift in how guests feel about themselves - more confident, more comfortable in their own skin.

“It’s not about changing how they look, but about celebrating who they are and letting

that shine through. And once the glam is done, I love just hanging out with everyone - those real conversations, bursts of laughter, and of course, a few fun selfies are the moments that make it all so authentic and memorable.”

Talking about her upcoming film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, it also features Kartik Aaryan, Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta and others in pivotal roles.

The project marks Kartik and Ananya's second on-screen collaboration after their 2019 release "Pati Patni Aur Woh,” a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

Backed by Karan Johar in collaboration with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" is likely to reach the cinema halls on February 13 next year.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 10:15 AM (IST)
Ananya Panday
