Tension Grips Jadavpur University As ABVP, Left Student Groups Clash Over General Body Meeting

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Student groups clashed over a general body meeting dispute.

Escalating violence caused injuries, vandalism, and fires on campus.

Both sides traded accusations, prompting police intervention.

Tension gripped Jadavpur University late Wednesday night after supporters of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and multiple left-wing student organisations, including the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), clashed on campus.

The confrontation took place amid a dispute over a General Body (GB) meeting called by the SFI. ABVP questioned the authority to convene the meeting and protested against it, following which the situation escalated, with both sides levelling allegations of attacks and vandalism.

Several people from both groups were injured in the altercation, prompting local police to rush to the university to prevent the situation from escalating further. Fires were also reported outside the building and at other locations on the campus, while allegations of stone-pelting and attempted mob violence emerged.

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What Triggered Jadavpur University Clash?

The dispute centred on a general meeting of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students' Union (FETSU), according to media reports. ABVP supporters questioned the authority behind calling the meeting and went to the spot to protest.

ABVP alleged that supporters of the SFI and other left-wing student organisations attacked its members during the confrontation. The organisation also alleged that casteist remarks were directed at some of its supporters.

In retaliation, ABVP supporters entered the university campus, where they were accused of attacking members of the SFI and other left-wing organisations. Videos circulating on social media appeared to show a group of men attempting to break into locked facilities while raising slogans.

🚨 SOS from Jadavpur University.



BJP-RSS/ABVP-linked goons have reportedly stormed campus with rods and swords, attacking students. Several students are trapped inside Aravinda Bhavan as stones are being thrown and gates are being broken. pic.twitter.com/9mokxDh7lx — Looney Weird Person ☭⁴ 🇵🇸 (@bolshevikindie) August 19, 2026

ABVP, Left Groups Trade Allegations

The ABVP, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accused left-leaning groups including the SFI and DSO-DSF of orchestrating a planned attack under the guise of a general meeting.

Shubhabrata Adhikari, a member of the ABVP central working committee, said FIRs were being lodged against several individuals. He also said some members of the organisation were protesting at Jadavpur Police Station.

Left student groups, however, put forward a different account. Abhinav Das, a philosophy student and member of the Revolutionary Students' Front (RSF), alleged that the ABVP and NSF had brought several outsiders to the FETSU general meeting.

Biswajit Roy, secretary of the DSO State Committee, accused sections of the ABVP and RSS of creating chaos on campus. “Sections of the ABVP and RSS wreaked havoc in an attempt to seize the campus, tearing down flags, setting fires, and hurling abuse,” he said.

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Injured Students Treated As Police Intervene

The violence left several individuals injured, with injured students receiving treatment at KPC Medical College. MLA Sharbari Mukherjee reportedly visited the medical college to check on students undergoing treatment.

The clashes also saw allegations of fires being set both outside the building and elsewhere on the university campus. Claims of stone-pelting, vandalism and attempted mob violence were also reported in the aftermath of the confrontation.

With tensions continuing, the ABVP has announced a protest at 11 am on Thursday. The developments have further heightened tensions on the Jadavpur University campus as both sides accuse the other of triggering the violence.

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