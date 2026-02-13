Bombay HC Issues Order Against Vidnyan Mane In Rs 10 Cr Defamation Case Filed By Palash Muchhal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Bombay High Court issued an order against Vidnyan Mane in the Rs 10 crore defamation suit filed by singer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal, according to a report by Hindustan Times. The court has also restrained Vidnyan from making any statements regarding Palash, as it can harm his reputation. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 11.

What Is The Case About?

Mane accused Muchhal of cheating him out of Rs 40 lakh. According to Mane, the two met in Sangli on December 5, 2023, where he expressed interest in investing as a producer in Palash’s upcoming project, Nazaria. He, as per Mane, promised him a return of Rs 12 lakh on an investment of Rs 25 lakh after the film’s OTT release. Following this, Mane said he allegedly transferred a total of Rs 40 lakh to Palash.

Mane further alleged that when the project failed to move forward, and he asked for his money back, he received no response. The 34-year-old actor-producer then approached police in Maharashtra's Sangli district, alleging that he was cheated by Palash of Rs 40 lakh. Not just this, Mane also accused Palash of cheating on cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Mane, who claims to be a childhood friend of Mandhana, claimed that he was caught “red-handed with another woman in bed”, HT reported.

Following these claims, Palash took to Instagram and announced that he would pursue legal action against Mane. He later filed a Rs 10 crore defamation case and sent a legal notice, calling Mane’s allegations “false, outrageous and highly defamatory”, and accusing him of trying to damage his reputation and character.



Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal Wedding

Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana were supposed to get married last year in Sangli, Mandhana’s hometown. The wedding celebrations had already started, but the ceremony was unexpectedly called off just a few hours before it was to take place.

At the time, several reports suggested the split may have been linked to allegations of infidelity, with claims that Mandhana’s teammates had found out about it during the festivities. However, neither Muchhal nor Mandhana has ever publicly confirmed the reason behind the wedding being called off.