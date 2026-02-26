Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BBC Launches Fast-Track Probe After Racial Slur Airs During BAFTA Awards

The BBC has ordered a fast-tracked investigation after a racial slur was aired during the BAFTA Awards. Tourette’s activist John Davidson said he was “deeply mortified” over the incident.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The BBC is facing renewed scrutiny after a racial slur was broadcast during the BAFTA Awards ceremony. In response, Director-General Tim Davie has ordered a “fast-tracked” internal investigation, calling the incident a “serious mistake.”

The controversy erupted after Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson, who inspired one of the evening’s winning films, shouted the N-word during the ceremony, an utterance he later described as an “involuntary tic.”

“Deeply Mortified”: Davidson Responds

Davidson said he was “deeply mortified” by the incident, explaining that the slur was the result of his neurological condition.

In a statement, the BBC acknowledged the gravity of the error:
“This was a serious mistake, and the Director-General (Tim Davie) has instructed the Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) to complete a fast-tracked investigation and provide a full response to complainants.”

The broadcaster now faces questions about editorial oversight and live-event safeguards.

Government Reaction: “Completely Unacceptable”

The probe has drawn attention at the highest levels. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy described the airing of the racial slur as “completely unacceptable and harmful.”

“The BBC must ensure that this never happens again,” she said, underlining the seriousness of the lapse.

Warner Bros Raised Immediate Concerns

According to the UK’s PA news agency, Warner Bros. reportedly flagged concerns about the slur shortly after it was uttered during Sunday’s ceremony and requested it be removed from the broadcast.

However, the word remained audible when the programme aired approximately two hours later, a detail that has intensified criticism of the broadcaster’s internal processes.

Davidson later told Variety that he believed the BBC should have anticipated such risks, given his history of working with the organisation.

“I have made four documentaries with the BBC in the past and feel that they should have been aware of what to expect from Tourette's, and worked harder to prevent anything that I said ... from being included in the broadcast,” he said.

Another Chapter In A Difficult Period For The BBC

The BAFTA controversy comes amid an already turbulent period for the BBC. In June 2025, the broadcaster apologised after failing to cut a Glastonbury livestream featuring punk-rap duo Bob Vylan, whose frontman led an anti-Israel chant. The BBC later said it would stop live-broadcasting performances considered “high risk.”

Meanwhile, Tim Davie is set to leave his role in April after resigning in November following controversy over edits to a documentary about US President Donald Trump on the flagship current affairs programme Panorama.

Trump has filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC, alleging that editing of his January 6, 2021 speech misrepresented his remarks about the Capitol attack, where lawmakers were certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

What Happens Next?

With a fast-tracked investigation now underway, the BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit is expected to deliver a full response to those who have raised concerns.

For the broadcaster, the stakes are high. Can it restore public trust while navigating mounting criticism? The coming weeks may prove pivotal as one of the UK’s most influential media institutions confronts yet another reputational challenge.

Published at : 26 Feb 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
