BAFTA Awards 2026 Pays Emotional Tribute To Dharmendra In 'In Memoriam Segment'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The 79th British Academy Film Awards turned poignant on Sunday night as the ceremony honoured legendary Indian actor Dharmendra during its In Memoriam segment. Held at London’s Royal Festival Hall, the tribute placed the late star among global cinema greats remembered for their lasting impact on film.

Dharmendra, who passed away in November last year, was acknowledged in a moving visual montage that left fans in India deeply touched.

ALSO READ: BAFTA Awards 2026: Full Winners’ List From London’s Star-Studded Ceremony

A Moving Moment At Royal Festival Hall

Jessie Ware performing "The Way We Were" during 'In Memoriam' segment.#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/E2CYnG4f2x — Enjoy The Music (@EnjoyTheMusic9) February 22, 2026

The evening took an emotional turn when Jessie Ware performed a heartfelt rendition of Barbra Streisand's The Way We Were. As her voice filled the auditorium, a montage paid tribute to film personalities who passed away over the past year.

The segment featured several international icons including Diane Keaton, Terence Stamp, Catherine O'Hara, Rob Reiner, Gene Hackman, Robert Duvall, Tom Stoppard, Brigitte Bardot, Lalo Schifrin, Michael Madsen and Val Kilmer. Among them was Dharmendra, marking a significant global recognition of the Indian cinema legend.

Back home, fans responded with emotion and pride. Social media quickly filled with heartfelt reactions.

“Good to see BAFTA remembering Dharmendra ji,” one wrote.

Another shared, “The BAFTA Awards featured Dharmendra in their In Memoriam section.”

A fan posted an image from the segment with the caption, “The #BAFTA In Memoriam #Dharmendra.”

Controversy Over Missing Names

While many praised the tribute, some viewers expressed disappointment over the absence of Eric Dane and James Van Der Beek from the memorial montage.

Eric Dane, known for Grey's Anatomy, passed away at 53 following a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Meanwhile, Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek died on February 11 at the age of 48 after battling stage three colorectal cancer.

The omissions sparked criticism online.

“Poor oversight by BAFTA. James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane should have been included in the memorial section': 'Where was James Van Der Beek in that tribute to all the actors???'” one comment on X (formerly known as Twitter) read.

Another user tweeted, "Hey @BAFTA why wasn’t Eric Dane included in the memoriam section?"

Dharmendra’s Final Journey And Lasting Legacy

Dharmendra died on November 24 last year at his Mumbai residence at the age of 89. Earlier that month, he had been discharged from Breach Candy Hospital following a health scare and was recovering at home. He was cremated on November 25 in Mumbai.

He is survived by his two wives, Prakash Kaur and actor Hema Malini, along with six children, including actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol.

Born in 1935 in a village in Ludhiana, Dharmendra began his film journey in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He rose to prominence through the 1960s, gaining recognition with Haqeeqat and achieving major stardom with Phool Aur Patthar.

Over the decades, he headlined some of Hindi cinema’s biggest hits, including Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke, Sholay and Yaadon Ki Baraat. His transition into action roles earned him the title ‘He Man of India’. He also shared screen space with his sons Sunny and Bobby in the Yamla Pagla Deewana series and Apne.

He was last seen in Ikkis, released in January. Dharmendra has since been posthumously awarded the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, cementing his place among India’s most celebrated cinematic figures.

At BAFTA 2026, the tribute served as a reminder that Dharmendra’s influence extended far beyond borders — a legacy that continues to resonate across generations and continents.