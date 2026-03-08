Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Anil Kapoor's Subedaar Lights Up Times Square, Marks Big Moment For Indian Cinema - WATCH

Anil Kapoor’s action drama Subedaar grabs global attention as Prime Video showcases the film on massive screens in Times Square, highlighting Indian storytelling on an international stage.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Indian cinema recently received a striking moment on the international stage as Prime Video’s action drama Subedaar illuminated the giant digital screens of New York’s Times Square. The promotional display brought the film to one of the world’s most recognisable commercial landmarks, introducing global audiences to its powerful storytelling.

For fans of Indian films, the large-scale showcase represented more than just promotion, it signalled the growing international reach of Bollywood narratives.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Praises Anil Kapoor’s ‘Restrained Yet Effective’ Performance In Subedaar, Calls Action ‘So Good’

The vibrant display in Times Square marked the beginning of a global exhibition campaign for the film. Known for hosting major entertainment promotions, the iconic location offered a fitting backdrop for Subedaar, which has already drawn attention for its compelling performances and intense storytelling.

With Anil Kapoor leading the cast, the film has been praised for delivering a gripping cinematic experience that blends action with emotional depth.

Story Of A Soldier Pulled Back Into Conflict

Subedaar centres on Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier who hopes to lead a peaceful civilian life after years of service. However, his quiet existence is disrupted by an unexpected incident that drags him back into a turbulent environment.

As the story unfolds, Maurya is forced to confront crime, corruption and difficult moral choices while attempting to safeguard his loved ones and reclaim his sense of honour. The narrative combines intense action sequences with a deeply personal struggle.

Cast And Creative Team

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film brings together a strong ensemble cast. Alongside Anil Kapoor, the project features Radhikka Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik, Mona Singh, and Khushboo Sundar in key roles.

The film is produced by Anil Kapoor, Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni, adding further weight to the project’s creative backing.

Global Release On Prime Video

Subedaar premiered on Prime Video on March 5, releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film is currently available to viewers across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, expanding its reach far beyond domestic audiences.

With its Times Square showcase and growing international attention, the film highlights how Indian stories continue to travel across borders and resonate with viewers around the world.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where was the action drama Subedaar recently promoted?

The film Subedaar was promoted on the digital screens of New York's Times Square, a globally recognized commercial landmark.

What is the premise of the film Subedaar?

Subedaar centers on a retired soldier, Subedaar Arjun Maurya, who is pulled back into conflict to confront crime and corruption while protecting his loved ones.

Who are the main cast members of Subedaar?

The film stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role, supported by Radhikka Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik, Mona Singh, and Khushboo Sundar.

When and where did Subedaar premiere?

Subedaar premiered on Prime Video on March 5th and is available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Mar 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anil Kapoor Prime Video ENtertainment News Subedaar
