Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar Lights Up Times Square, Marks Big Moment For Indian Cinema - WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Indian cinema recently received a striking moment on the international stage as Prime Video’s action drama Subedaar illuminated the giant digital screens of New York’s Times Square. The promotional display brought the film to one of the world’s most recognisable commercial landmarks, introducing global audiences to its powerful storytelling.

For fans of Indian films, the large-scale showcase represented more than just promotion, it signalled the growing international reach of Bollywood narratives.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Praises Anil Kapoor’s ‘Restrained Yet Effective’ Performance In Subedaar, Calls Action ‘So Good’

A Proud Moment For Indian Cinema

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

The vibrant display in Times Square marked the beginning of a global exhibition campaign for the film. Known for hosting major entertainment promotions, the iconic location offered a fitting backdrop for Subedaar, which has already drawn attention for its compelling performances and intense storytelling.

With Anil Kapoor leading the cast, the film has been praised for delivering a gripping cinematic experience that blends action with emotional depth.

Story Of A Soldier Pulled Back Into Conflict

Subedaar centres on Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier who hopes to lead a peaceful civilian life after years of service. However, his quiet existence is disrupted by an unexpected incident that drags him back into a turbulent environment.

As the story unfolds, Maurya is forced to confront crime, corruption and difficult moral choices while attempting to safeguard his loved ones and reclaim his sense of honour. The narrative combines intense action sequences with a deeply personal struggle.

Cast And Creative Team

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film brings together a strong ensemble cast. Alongside Anil Kapoor, the project features Radhikka Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik, Mona Singh, and Khushboo Sundar in key roles.

The film is produced by Anil Kapoor, Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni, adding further weight to the project’s creative backing.

Global Release On Prime Video

Subedaar premiered on Prime Video on March 5, releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film is currently available to viewers across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, expanding its reach far beyond domestic audiences.

With its Times Square showcase and growing international attention, the film highlights how Indian stories continue to travel across borders and resonate with viewers around the world.