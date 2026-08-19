Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Old pan masala ad featuring Sunny Deol went viral.

Ad resurfaced after Deol denied ever endorsing pan masala.

Viral clip shows Deol promoting pan masala.

Deol previously stated he only endorses products he believes in.

An old advertisement featuring Sunny Deol, Ravi Kishan and Vijay Raaz endorsing pan masala has gone viral on social media and drawn criticism from users. The video has gone viral days after Sunny Deol said that he has never endorsed pan masala or gutkha and would never promote a product he does not believe in. As expected, the Internet called out the “dogalapan”.

Sunny Deol, Ravi Kishan Feature In Viral Pan Masala Ad

The now-viral advertisement opens with Sunny Deol asking Ravi Kishan for a packet of meetha paan. After consuming the product, Sunny Deol asks Ravi Kishan to offer the same to two women standing nearby.

He then hands them two packets and says, “Khaogi to janogi, yahi asli meetha paan hai.”

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The advertisement also shows a sada pan masala product labelled “No Tobacco, No Nicotine”, featuring Sunny Deol’s photograph and signature. Towards the end, Sunny Deol, Ravi Kishan and Vijay Raaz appear together to promote the product.

In Recent Podcast #SunnyDeol Said He Never Endorsed Pan Masala🤔



So What's This? He Is Selling Santoor Pan Masala In This Ad. "दोगलापन"👍🏻🤡 pic.twitter.com/ogYPmVQxsp — KBV (@Kbv_GoodBoy) August 18, 2026

‘I Don’t Do Pan Masala Ads’: Sunny Deol



Following show-cause notices issued to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over an elaichi advertisement, Sunny Deol said that he does not endorse pan masala and would never promote such products. The Internet then did what it does best - dug up old videos.

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In a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, the actor said that while he has received several endorsement offers, he has turned down products he does not personally believe in.

“I don’t do pan masala ads and kabhi karunga bhi nahi. I get offers, but I won’t do it. I don’t want to do something which I don’t believe in. I don’t think this is a good thing to promote,” he said.

He further added that he often turns down opportunities if his conscience does not allow him to associate with them.

Sunny Deol was last seen in Batwara 1947, alongside Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol. The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial also faced protests and controversy over its portrayal of certain communities. Its box-office performance remained underwhelming, with the film minting only Rs 43.29 crore worldwide.