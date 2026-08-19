Fast Forever: Vin Diesel Gives Big Update On Fast & Furious 11, Teases March 2028 Release

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fast Forever production begins December for franchise's end.

Script development for the film spanned four long years.

Vin Diesel cried; called finished script

After years of development and multiple changes behind the scenes, Fast Forever, the upcoming 11th film in the Fast & Furious franchise, is finally edging closer to production. Vin Diesel has revealed that filming is expected to begin in December, while sharing an unusually emotional response to the screenplay. The actor said the project went through four sets of writers and four years of development before the team settled on a story they believed could properly conclude the long-running series. Diesel's reaction to the finished script has added another layer of anticipation around what is expected to be the franchise's final chapter.

Four Years Of Script Development

Speaking at a 25th anniversary screening of The Fast and the Furious, Diesel discussed the lengthy process behind Fast Forever. He said the film passed through four groups of writers and remained in development for four years before the team felt confident about the screenplay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

The actor told Variety that reading the completed script affected him deeply. He said his emotions grew stronger as he moved through the story. “After I read the script, halfway through, one tear. By the end of the script that we crafted and worked so hard to make right for you after four years, I was crying,” he said.

Diesel also recalled telling those around him how strongly the script had affected him. “I couldn't hold it back, and I had to tell everyone. And my sister said, ‘No more crying, bro.’ So I just want to say that sometimes, even the toughest guys in the world need to cry,” he said.

Vin Diesel Praises The Screenplay

Diesel had already spoken about his reaction to the film earlier this month in an Instagram post promoting the theatrical return of the 2001 original. “You have no idea when March 17th, 2028 comes you will thank God you got to see the first one in the theatres this summer,” Diesel wrote in the caption.

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He also praised the screenplay written by Mike Leslie, describing it as “the best script I have read in decades” and adding, “I am still crying(sic),” he wrote. The comments suggest that Diesel sees the screenplay as an important step towards giving the franchise the ending he believes it deserves.

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When Will Fast Forever Release?

Fast Forever is expected to be the final instalment of the billion-dollar Fast & Furious franchise. The film is also reportedly positioned as the second part of a two-film conclusion following the cliffhanger ending of Fast X. Production is expected to begin in December, although director Louis Leterrier recently offered an interesting update. While remaining attached to the project, Leterrier revealed that he had not yet read the script himself.

With filming now expected to get underway, more details about the cast, storyline and production schedule could emerge in the coming months. The final chapter is still some way from reaching theatres, but Diesel's reaction suggests the team is treating the ending as a significant moment for the franchise and its long-time audience.