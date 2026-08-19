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English NewsNewsIndiaSupreme Court To Set Up Panel Led By Ex-Judge On Police Action During July 20 CJP Protest

Supreme Court To Set Up Panel Led By Ex-Judge On Police Action During July 20 CJP Protest

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday constitute a high-powered committee to investigate allegations and counter-allegations surrounding police action during July 20 CJP protest.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 08:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supreme Court forms high-powered committee investigating July 20 police action.
  • Committee includes judges, police, recommending graded force use guidelines.
  • Court noted pellet gun use allegations; police affidavit remained silent.
  • Committee will assess pellet gun use, consider victim compensation.

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday constitute a high-powered committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to examine allegations and counter-allegations over police action against student protesters during the July 20 Parliament march led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

The committee will also include a former high court chief justice and a senior police officer. It will examine the circumstances surrounding the police response and recommend guidelines for the graded use of force while dealing with unruly protests.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said it had secured the consent of a former Supreme Court judge and a retired high court chief justice to serve on the panel. However, the bench said it would not disclose their names at this stage to prevent people from forming opinions either in their favour or against them.

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Supreme Court Seeks Views On Committee's Composition

The bench also said it had obtained the consent of a former CBI director and a former state DGP. It asked lawyers representing the petitioners whether the inquiry panel should include a former CBI director or an ex-DGP as its police member.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and lawyers for the petitioners — senior advocates N Hariharan, Vrinda Grover, Shadan Farasat and Gopal Sankaranarayanan — have been asked to submit suggestions by Tuesday evening on the committee's terms of reference.

“We will consider all the suggestions and pass an order on Wednesday,” the bench said.

The Supreme Court said the committee would give an immediate hearing to any victim who wanted to place their version before it. “We will await their recommendations and pass required interim orders after hearing the parties,” the bench said.

Police Affidavit Silent On Alleged Pellet Gun Use

The court also issued notice on a petition seeking accountability from organisers of the July 20 protest over the violence and alleged damage to public property.

Senior advocate Vrinda Grover raised allegations of the illegal use of pellet guns against student protesters, saying two people were injured. She told the court that one of the injured protesters was an artist who suffered an eye injury and was now unable to earn a living, and sought compensation for him.

Significantly, the Delhi Police affidavit filed before the Supreme Court does not mention the alleged use of pellet guns. The court noted that the weapons may have been used by other central forces.

The Supreme Court said the committee would examine the allegation and consider whether interim compensation should be provided to those injured.

ALSO READ | Spotters In Plain Clothes Deployed Inside Crowd Due To ‘Urgency’: What Delhi Police Told Supreme Court

Court Orders Evidence To Be Handed Over To Panel

The Supreme Court said authorities would be directed to hand over all evidence to the committee, including videos, CCTV footage and other digital and documentary records that the court had earlier ordered to be preserved.

The material will be made available to the panel immediately so that it can begin its inquiry without delay.

In its affidavit, the Delhi Police said it would fully cooperate with the committee and provide all relevant details to establish that the use of force was “done in a graded manner, strictly in accordance with law”. The police maintained that reasonable force, depending on the situation, was necessary to bring the law-and-order situation under control.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Supreme Court forming a committee?

The Supreme Court is constituting a high-powered committee to examine allegations and counter-allegations over police action during the July 20 Parliament march protests.

Who will lead and be part of this committee?

The committee will be headed by a retired Supreme Court judge. It will also include a former high court chief justice and a senior police officer, whose names are currently withheld.

What specific issues will the committee investigate?

The committee will examine the circumstances of the police response and allegations of illegal pellet gun use. It will also consider interim compensation for injured individuals.

What evidence will be provided to the committee?

Authorities are directed to hand over all evidence, including videos, CCTV footage, and other digital and documentary records. This material will be made available immediately for the inquiry.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 19 Aug 2026 08:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Police Action CJP Protest Jantar Mantar Protest
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