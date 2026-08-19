ED Raids SP Leader Azam Khan's UP University, Trust In Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at premises linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and the University of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. The searches are part of a money laundering investigation registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), with around 10 locations being searched across Rampur and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, as well as Delhi.

The Lucknow-based Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust has Azam Khan, a former Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister, as its principal trustee. Several of his family members and associates are also associated with the trust.

The trust operates the Muhammad Ali Jauhar University and a public school in Rampur district.