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English NewsCitiesED Raids SP Leader Azam Khan's UP University, Trust In Money Laundering Probe

ED Raids SP Leader Azam Khan's UP University, Trust In Money Laundering Probe

The Lucknow-based Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust has Azam Khan, a former Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister, as its principal trustee.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 09:54 AM (IST)

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at premises linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and the University of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. The searches are part of a money laundering investigation registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), with around 10 locations being searched across Rampur and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, as well as Delhi.

The Lucknow-based Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust has Azam Khan, a former Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister, as its principal trustee. Several of his family members and associates are also associated with the trust.

The trust operates the Muhammad Ali Jauhar University and a public school in Rampur district.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Aug 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Samajwadi Party Azam Khan Samajwadi Party Lucknow News
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