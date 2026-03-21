Prashant Kishor Says He Was Right On Nitish Kumar Exit, Admits NDA Prediction Miss

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Prashant Kishor On Nitish Kumar: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has once again reflected on his earlier political predictions, admitting that his projection about the NDA’s election performance did not come true, but insisting that his forecast about Nitish Kumar stepping down has been borne out. His comments come as Nitish Kumar is widely expected to vacate the chief minister’s position, a development that has reignited speculation over Bihar’s political future.

Kishor Stands By Nitish Prediction

Reflecting on his earlier claims, Prashant Kishor said that while his broader electoral forecast fell short, his assessment of Nitish Kumar’s political future was on point.

“My prediction that the NDA could lose may have been off the mark. But about Nitish Kumar, who is visibly unfit, physically and mentally, I have been proven right."

He further questioned the circumstances surrounding Kumar’s likely resignation:

“Why else would a chief minister step down barely a few months after his coalition got a brute majority in the assembly?”

Furthermore, news agency PTI quoted him stating, “I cannot say whether Nitish Kumar is leaving of his own accord or whether he is acting under pressure. But, in a way, I stand vindicated."

NDA Victory Contradicted Earlier Forecast

Kishor had earlier predicted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would fail to return to power in Bihar. However, the BJP-JD(U) alliance secured a decisive win in the state assembly elections held in November last year, with Nitish Kumar taking oath as chief minister soon after.

Despite this, Kishor, whose own party failed to win any seats, said his broader political reading still held relevance in light of recent developments.

With Nitish Kumar’s likely move to the Rajya Sabha, discussions have intensified around a possible leadership transition in the state. A shift to national politics could open the door for the BJP to appoint its own chief minister in Bihar for the first time.

Such a development would mark a notable change in the state’s political dynamics, especially within the NDA alliance.