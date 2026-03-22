Iranian Missile Hits Near Israel's Nuclear Site; Dozens Injured

An Iranian missile strike targeted the town of Dimona in southern Israel, an area located close to a key nuclear research facility. Authorities said there were no immediate signs of damage to the site.

The International Atomic Energy Agency stated it had no information indicating any impact on the nuclear centre situated about 13 km from Dimona. It also confirmed that there was no rise in radiation levels outside the facility.

Iranian state media described the strike as retaliation for an alleged attack earlier in the day on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility. Iranian officials claimed the incident violated international nuclear agreements, though they too reported no radioactive leakage or risk to nearby populations.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi urged restraint, warning against military actions near sensitive nuclear installations.

Casualties And Damage In Israel

Israel’s emergency services reported that around 40 people were injured in Dimona, most with minor wounds, while a 10-year-old boy was listed in serious condition. In a separate strike in the nearby town of Arad, 68 people were injured, including several in critical condition.

Emergency responders described the situation in Arad as severe, with multiple casualties suffering injuries of varying intensity.

Air Defence Breach Under Probe

Israeli authorities have launched an investigation into how the missiles penetrated the country’s air defence systems. Fire services indicated that interceptor missiles were deployed but failed to neutralise the incoming threats, resulting in direct hits by ballistic missiles carrying heavy warheads.

The nuclear research facility near Dimona, commonly referred to as the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Centre, is widely believed to be central to Israel’s undeclared nuclear capabilities. Although officially designated for research, it has long been associated with the country’s nuclear weapons programme, which Israel neither confirms nor denies.

Given Israel’s status as the only nuclear-armed state in the Middle East, any strike near such a facility is viewed as highly significant.

The incident comes amid escalating tensions, with both Israel and the United States aiming to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions. The Natanz facility has been targeted multiple times in recent months, including earlier in the ongoing conflict that began on February 28.

However, the Israel Defence Forces said it had no confirmation of any strike on Natanz when questioned by the media.