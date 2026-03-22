'Open Hormuz Or US Will Hit And Obliterate Power Plants': Trump's 48-Hour Ultimatum To Iran

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US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iran of severe military consequences if it fails to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump gave Tehran a strict 48-hour deadline to ensure the waterway is “fully open, without threat.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP"

US Military Reaffirms Strategic Objectives

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces remain focused on clear military goals, particularly eliminating Iran’s ability to project power against the US and its allies.

In its statement, CENTCOM stressed that operations are aimed at safeguarding American personnel and stabilising the region.

Trump's threat comes a day after he hinted that the US was considering "winding down" the US military operations against Iran. He had also said that other nations, which use the Strait of Hormuz, will guard or police it now.

Iran Claims ‘Missile Dominance’ Over Israeli Skies

Amid rising tensions, Major General Seyed Majid Moosavi, head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force, claimed that Iran has achieved “missile dominance” over what he referred to as the “occupied territories.”

In a post on X, Moosavi said new tactics and launch systems in upcoming attack waves would leave US and Israeli commanders “dumbfounded.” He added that skies over southern Israel would remain “illuminated for hours” due to sustained missile activity.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf suggested that recent developments indicate a shift in the conflict’s trajectory.

Referring to reported failures in Israeli missile interception near the Dimona area, Ghalibaf said the situation could mark the beginning of a new phase, claiming Israeli skies appear increasingly vulnerable.

He also extended Nowruz greetings to the Iranian people in his remarks.

Israeli Defence Faces Questions After Missile Impact

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force is investigating how its defence systems failed to intercept a ballistic missile that struck the southern city of Arad, Al Jazeera reported.

Israeli media, citing military sources, reported that two interception attempts were unsuccessful, raising concerns over gaps in the country’s air defence network.

The sharp exchange of warnings and claims highlights rapidly escalating tensions in the region, particularly around the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route.

With both sides issuing aggressive statements and signalling military readiness, the situation remains volatile, with potential implications for regional stability and global energy markets.