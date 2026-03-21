US President Trump Signals Plan To Wind Down Military Operations Against Iran

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Donald Trump West Asia Crisis: US President Donald Trump has indicated via a social media post that Washington may soon reduce its military campaign against Iran, even as steps are being taken to stabilise global energy markets amid rising concerns over supply shortages. The remarks come as tensions in the Middle East remain high, with ongoing military exchanges and economic measures shaping the broader geopolitical landscape.

Trump Hints At 'Winding Down' Military Action

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump suggested that the United States could be nearing the end of its current military objectives.

"Getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East."

This marks the clearest indication yet that the administration is considering de-escalation following hostilities that began on February 28. The statement has sparked speculation about a possible shift in US strategy in the region.

White House Highlights Progress Of Operations

Shortly after Trump’s remarks, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt provided further context on the timeline and progress of the mission.

"the President and the Pentagon predicted it would take approximately 4-6 weeks to achieve this mission."

"Tomorrow marks week 3 and the US Armed Forces are doing an exceptional job," Leavitt continued. "Day by day, the Iranian Regime is being crippled, and their ability to threaten the United States and our allies is being significantly weakened."

Her comments underscored the administration’s view that military operations have been effective so far.

Iran Responds With Fresh Attacks

Meanwhile, Iran has continued its offensive actions, launching a new wave of drone and missile strikes targeting Saudi Arabia and Israel. The escalation followed claims by supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who said the country had delivered a "dizzying blow" to its adversaries.

The developments indicate that despite signals of a potential US drawdown, tensions on the ground remain volatile.

US Moves To Ease Oil Supply Pressure

Alongside military considerations, the United States has taken steps to address growing concerns over global oil availability. The US Treasury announced a temporary relaxation of sanctions on Iranian oil shipments already in transit.

The measure permits the sale and delivery of crude oil and petroleum products that were loaded onto vessels before March 20, with the authorisation valid until April 19.