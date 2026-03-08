Stories led by strong female characters have long held a special place in Indian cinema. From tales of resilience and ambition to deeply personal journeys of identity and courage, these films spotlight women navigating life’s challenges with remarkable strength.

This Women’s Day, if you’re planning a meaningful movie marathon, several compelling Bollywood titles are available across streaming platforms. From intense dramas to heartwarming comedies, these films celebrate the many shades of womanhood.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

(Image Source: Twitter/@aatannkwadi)

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi features Alia Bhatt in one of the most celebrated performances of her career. The biographical drama traces the journey of Gangubai, a woman who rises from hardship to become a powerful voice for marginalised women.

The film combines Bhansali’s signature visual grandeur with a gripping story of resilience and transformation. Shantanu Maheshwari and Vijay Raaz appear in key supporting roles.

Streaming On: Netflix

Laapataa Ladies

(Image Source: Twitter/@TheCineprism)

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies blends humour with social commentary. Set in rural India, the film revolves around two newlywed brides who are accidentally swapped during a train journey.

Featuring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava, the story gradually unfolds into a thoughtful exploration of identity, independence and the courage required to carve one’s own path.

Streaming On: Netflix

Piku

(Image Source: Twitter/@shahluvbot)

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Piku offers a tender yet humorous portrayal of family life. Deepika Padukone plays a self-reliant woman balancing her professional ambitions with the responsibilities of caring for her ageing father.

Amitabh Bachchan delivers a memorable performance as the eccentric parent, while Irrfan Khan adds warmth as their unlikely travel companion during a memorable road trip. The film highlights everyday resilience and the complexities of modern family dynamics.

Streaming On: Netflix

Chhatriwali

(Image Source: Twitter/@CinemaniaIndia)

Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar’s Chhatriwali combines comedy with an important social message. Rakul Preet Singh stars as a small-town chemistry graduate who unexpectedly becomes a vocal advocate for sex education.

Alongside performances by Sumeet Vyas and Satish Kaushik, the film uses humour and relatable storytelling to shed light on women’s health, awareness and the importance of open conversations.

Streaming On: ZEE5

English Vinglish

(Image Source: Twitter/@softiealiaa)

Gauri Shinde’s beloved film English Vinglish marks the unforgettable comeback of the late Sridevi. She portrays Shashi, a homemaker who enrols in an English-speaking course in order to overcome her insecurities.

With Adil Hussain and Mehdi Nebbou appearing alongside her, the film gently yet powerfully highlights themes of dignity, self-worth and personal growth.

Streaming On: ZEE5

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

(Image Source: Twitter/@airnewsalerts)

Inspired by true events, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway tells the emotional story of a mother determined to reunite with her children after they are taken away by authorities in a foreign country.

Rani Mukerji’s performance anchors the film with intensity and conviction, while actors including Anirban Bhattacharya and Jim Sarbh contribute to its powerful narrative about resilience and maternal strength.

Streaming On: Netflix

Tumhari Sulu

(Image Source: Twitter/@gogokaghagraa)

Suresh Triveni’s Tumhari Sulu celebrates the spirit of ordinary dreams. Vidya Balan plays Sulochana Dubey, a cheerful homemaker who unexpectedly lands a job as a late-night radio jockey.

With Manav Kaul and Neha Dhupia in supporting roles, the film delivers a warm reminder that ambition and reinvention can arrive at any stage of life.

Streaming On: Prime Video

Raazi

(Image Source: Twitter/@uthoanarkali)

Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi presents a gripping espionage story set against the backdrop of the 1971 war. Alia Bhatt portrays Sehmat, a young woman trained to spy across the border.

Instead of conventional action-driven heroism, the film focuses on emotional conflict, sacrifice and the heavy cost of duty. Sehmat’s quiet resilience makes the story particularly compelling.

Streaming On: Netflix

Nil Battey Sannata

(Image Source: Twitter/@Cine_vichaar)

Starring Swara Bhaskar, Nil Battey Sannata delivers a heartfelt tale about determination and the transformative power of education. The story follows Chanda, a domestic worker who wants her daughter Apeksha to have the opportunities she never had.

When Apeksha loses interest in studies, Chanda takes an unusual step—she enrols in the same class as her daughter to motivate her. The result is an emotional yet uplifting story set against a modest but authentic backdrop.

Streaming On: Prime Video

Mimi

(Image Source: Twitter/@KritiSanonZone)

Mimi offers a deeply emotional narrative centred on a young woman who agrees to become a surrogate mother for a foreign couple. Kriti Sanon plays the titular role of Mimi, an aspiring actress from Rajasthan dreaming of success in Mumbai.

When the promise of financial stability through surrogacy appears, she accepts the offer. However, the journey takes unexpected turns, leading to moments of both humour and heartbreak as she faces the realities of motherhood and sacrifice.

Streaming On: Netflix