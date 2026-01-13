Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Amitabh Bachchan Plays Finger Cricket With Sachin Tendulkar, Internet Can't Get Enough

Amitabh Bachchan left fans smiling after sharing a video of himself playing finger cricket with Sachin Tendulkar. The light-hearted match, filled with laughter and nostalgia, quickly won the internet.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 08:11 PM (IST)
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar recently shared a delightful moment over a game of finger cricket, instantly winning hearts online. Their playful exchange — filled with laughter and friendly competitiveness — reminded fans why the duo continues to be adored across generations.

Amitabh Bachchan shares video with Tendulkar

On Tuesday, Amitabh took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a video of the fun face-off, which took place during his recent visit to Surat for ISPL Season 3. Captioning the clip, he wrote, “T 5623(i) - playing finger cricket with the God of Cricket.”

Competitive Big B, amused Sachin

In the video, both icons are seen thoroughly enjoying the game. Amitabh’s excitement peaks when he animatedly discusses his score with someone off-camera, revealing his competitive streak. Sachin, on the other hand, is seen laughing uncontrollably, clearly enjoying the moment.

The friendly match ended in a tie, prompting Amitabh to jokingly declare, “I will keep half of the cup, and he will keep another half of the cup.” The remark only added to the charm of the interaction.

Fans call it pure nostalgia

The clip quickly went viral, with social media users flooding the comments section with love. “When two legends meets fire blow up,” one wrote, while another commented, “Two legend in a Frame.” Others called it a “timeless game” and praised the duo for keeping things simple and joyful.

Amitabh on his Surat visit

Amitabh later shared photos from his Surat outing on his official blog, reflecting on the overwhelming affection he received. He wrote, “.. the spontaneous love and affection simply so emotional that words fail .. and then the ISPL and the time spent with the God of Cricket - Sachin Tendulkar .. what times .. !! and then back by the evening.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s recent work

On the work front, Amitabh was recently seen in the Tamil action drama Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, alongside Rajinikanth and a stellar ensemble cast. He also featured in Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, where his portrayal of Ashwatthama earned widespread acclaim. The film crossed ₹1,000 crore globally. Amitabh also recently wrapped up hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar do together?

Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar recently played a game of finger cricket during Amitabh's visit to Surat for ISPL Season 3. The match was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Amitabh.

How did the finger cricket game between Amitabh and Sachin end?

The friendly game of finger cricket between Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar ended in a tie. Amitabh jokingly suggested they each keep half of the 'cup'.

What was the reaction to the video of Amitabh and Sachin playing finger cricket?

The video went viral on social media, with fans expressing their love and calling it pure nostalgia. Many commented on the joy and timelessness of seeing the two legends interact.

Where did the finger cricket game take place?

The finger cricket game between Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar took place in Surat during Amitabh's visit for ISPL Season 3.

About the author Shruti Kapoor

With 18 years in digital media, Shruti Kapoor blends sharp storytelling with pop culture pulse, covering Bollywood, South cinema, OTT, and all things celeb with style and insight. At ABP Live English, she leads a team that lives and breathes showbiz and keeps a pulse on everything lifestyle. When not chasing trends or celebrity scoops, she’s usually exploring the latest in film and series, curating playlists, or getting lost in a good book.
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 08:11 PM (IST)
