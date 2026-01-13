Amitabh Bachchan Plays Finger Cricket With Sachin Tendulkar, Internet Can’t Get Enough

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar recently shared a delightful moment over a game of finger cricket, instantly winning hearts online. Their playful exchange — filled with laughter and friendly competitiveness — reminded fans why the duo continues to be adored across generations.

Amitabh Bachchan shares video with Tendulkar

On Tuesday, Amitabh took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a video of the fun face-off, which took place during his recent visit to Surat for ISPL Season 3. Captioning the clip, he wrote, “T 5623(i) - playing finger cricket with the God of Cricket.”

T 5623(i) - playing finger cricket with the God of Cricket pic.twitter.com/dmplM1RoQL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 12, 2026

Competitive Big B, amused Sachin

In the video, both icons are seen thoroughly enjoying the game. Amitabh’s excitement peaks when he animatedly discusses his score with someone off-camera, revealing his competitive streak. Sachin, on the other hand, is seen laughing uncontrollably, clearly enjoying the moment.

The friendly match ended in a tie, prompting Amitabh to jokingly declare, “I will keep half of the cup, and he will keep another half of the cup.” The remark only added to the charm of the interaction.

Fans call it pure nostalgia

The clip quickly went viral, with social media users flooding the comments section with love. “When two legends meets fire blow up,” one wrote, while another commented, “Two legend in a Frame.” Others called it a “timeless game” and praised the duo for keeping things simple and joyful.

Amitabh on his Surat visit

Amitabh later shared photos from his Surat outing on his official blog, reflecting on the overwhelming affection he received. He wrote, “.. the spontaneous love and affection simply so emotional that words fail .. and then the ISPL and the time spent with the God of Cricket - Sachin Tendulkar .. what times .. !! and then back by the evening.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s recent work

On the work front, Amitabh was recently seen in the Tamil action drama Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, alongside Rajinikanth and a stellar ensemble cast. He also featured in Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, where his portrayal of Ashwatthama earned widespread acclaim. The film crossed ₹1,000 crore globally. Amitabh also recently wrapped up hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17.