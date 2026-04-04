‘I’m Scared, Shaken’: Dipika Kakar Reveals Cyst Has Appeared Again After Liver Cancer Surgery

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Television actress Dipika Kakar recently shared an emotional update about her health following a cyst removal surgery. The actor spoke candidly about her physical and mental state in a Youtube vlog, revealing how the recent development has deeply affected her recovery journey.

Actress Gets Emotional After Health Setback

Dipika revealed that the recurrence of a small cyst left her shaken. Expressing her feelings openly, she said, “As such koi reason nahi he, matlab main agar honestly aapko bolu toh mere jo ye reoccurence hua hain… woh chota cyst jo 1.3 cm ka aya hain, uske baad main thodi hil gayi hoon. It has shaken me, main thoda sa ghabra gayi hoon ki aisa kyu hua. [As such, there is no reason. I mean, if I honestly tell you, this recurrence that has happened… that small cyst of 1.3 cm that has appeared, after that I feel a bit shaken. It has shaken me, and I am a little scared about why this happened].”

She admitted that the unexpected nature of the situation made it difficult for her to process everything. Despite following precautions and focusing on recovery, the recurrence has brought fresh concerns, leaving her emotionally overwhelmed at times.

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Talks About Fatigue And Daily Challenges

The actress also spoke about the physical toll of her condition. She shared that fatigue has become a constant issue, affecting her routine and energy levels. On several days, she feels extremely tired and needs to rest, which limits her ability to carry out daily activities.

Dipika also mentioned her struggle to spend enough time with her young son due to her health condition. “At the same time, I sometimes feel I'm not able to give enough time to Ruhaan or take care of him the way I want to. There are days when I feel so tired that I just go to sleep,” she said.

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Highlights Strength Of Women

Amid her health battle, Dipika reflected on the strength of women and how they manage multiple responsibilities despite physical and emotional challenges. She emphasised that women go through many changes in their bodies but continue to handle their lives with resilience.

Sharing her thoughts, she said women deal with “hormonal changes,” “mood swings,” and other issues while still managing their responsibilities, calling their strength truly admirable.

Ongoing Treatment And Hope For Recovery

Dipika also revealed that she is in constant touch with doctors to decide the next line of treatment. New tests are being conducted, and discussions are ongoing to understand the situation better.

While she admitted that everything feels overwhelming at times, the actress remains hopeful about recovery. Her openness has resonated with fans, who continue to send support and prayers as she navigates this challenging phase.