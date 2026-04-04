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HomeElectionWest Bengal Elections: Amit Shah Roadshow Turns Tense In Bhabanipur, 4 Police Officers Suspended by EC

West Bengal Elections: Amit Shah Roadshow Turns Tense In Bhabanipur, 4 Police Officers Suspended by EC

West Bengal election 2026: The EC acted on a report highlighting lapses and ordered a departmental inquiry. A compliance report from the Chief Secretary was mandated, alongside details on officer replacements.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 06:36 PM (IST)
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The Election Commission of India (EC) has suspended four Kolkata Police officers, including a Deputy Commissioner, following a breakdown of law and order during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s roadshow in Bhabanipur on April 2.

The action comes after violence erupted during the high-profile political event, which coincided with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari filing his nomination from the constituency.

EC Acts on Report Flagging Lapses

According to officials, the Commission took the decision after reviewing a report on the incident, which pointed to lapses in handling the situation. The EC concluded that the officers failed to maintain law and order during the roadshow, reported ABP Ananda. 

Those suspended include DC (South Division-II) Siddhartha Dutta, Alipore Police Station Officer-in-Charge Priyankar Chakraborty, Additional OC Chandi Charan Bandyopadhyay, and police sergeant Sourav Chattopadhyay.

The Commission has also ordered a departmental inquiry against all four officers.

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Compliance Deadline Issued

The EC has directed the state’s Chief Secretary to submit a compliance report by 11 am on the following day. The report is to be forwarded to the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal.

Additionally, the Commission has sought details on the replacement of the suspended officers, indicating a swift administrative reshuffle.

Violence During Roadshow Triggers Action

The April 2 incident took place during Amit Shah’s roadshow in Bhabanipur, which was held alongside Suvendu Adhikari’s nomination filing. The situation reportedly turned volatile, leading to concerns over crowd control and policing.

The Commission had earlier sought a detailed report on the unrest and the handling of the situation by local police authorities.

High-Stakes Battle in Bhabanipur

The development comes amid a closely watched electoral contest in Bhabanipur. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is contesting from the constituency, which is currently represented by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Adhikari is also contesting from Nandigram, setting the stage for a high-profile political battle in the state Assembly elections.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What action has the Election Commission taken besides suspension?

The Election Commission has ordered a departmental inquiry against the suspended officers and requested a compliance report from the Chief Secretary.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 06:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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