You Stoop So Low? Mamata Banerjee Slams PM Modi Over Jadavpur Remarks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi alleged anti-national slogans and threats at Jadavpur University.

CM Banerjee defended students and questioned PM's criticism of the university.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee traded sharp remarks over Jadavpur University during separate rallies.

Addressing a gathering in Baruipur, Modi alleged that threats were being issued inside the university campus and anti-national slogans were being written on its walls.

Responding from a rally in Howrah, Banerjee accused the Prime Minister of targeting students, urging the youth and student community to protest his remarks. She also questioned whether the Centre had provided any financial support to the university, asserting that Jadavpur University ranks among the top institutions. She cited other prominent institutions like University of Calcutta, Presidency University, and St. Xavier's College, asking that their standing be recognised.

Banerjee further criticised Modi on other issues, accusing him of repeatedly targeting students and making remarks about women’s safety, while also taking a swipe at his recent boat ride.

"Pained to ask: is this the way how you describe the meritorious students of the esteemed Jadavpur University? Is this your concept of decorum and courtesy? Jadavpur University has been receiving top ranks from your Government’s NIRF ranking framework year after year, and you descend to insult that centre of excellence? You stoop so low? The students of the Jadavpur University have earned their place through merit and walk out with degrees, with intellect, with the ability to question. That is not anarchy. That is education and that is excellence," Banerjee said in a post on X.

"Anarchy is not students raising their voices. Anarchy is using bulldozers as instruments of power instead of justice. Anarchy is when farmers die and their voices are crushed. Anarchy is when those convicted of rape and other heinous crimes walk free for political convenience. Anarchy is denying the poor their rightful dues. Anarchy is dividing a nation along religious lines for votes. Anarchy is refusing to face the press, refusing accountability, refusing questions. Anarchy is refusing to acknowledge that Manipur is burning but you are busy with elections," she added.

She requested to not defame the educational institution which was inspired by our early nationalists including Sri Aurobindo as a pioneer. Please do not defame Bengal.

Meanwhile, Partha Pratim Biswas, a professor at Jadavpur University and CPM candidate from Tollygunge, countered Modi’s claims, stating that the university holds the top rank among state-aided institutions as per central listings. He argued that academic excellence depends on teaching, research, and campus environment—not just funding—and emphasised the culture of inquiry and learning at the institution.

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