‘Will Ensure Free, Fair Polls’: CEC Gyanesh Kumar On Bengal Elections

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday asserted that the Election Commission will leave no stone unturned in holding free, fair and transparent polls in West Bengal where the first phase of voting will take place on April 23.

Interacting with officials involved in poll management, the CEC said the polls will be fear-free, violence-free and intimidation-free.

Officials said the poll authority will ensure elections are also inducement-free and "booth jamming free".

No employee of the state government, local bodies or autonomous bodies will be allowed to influence the electoral process, they said.

The ruling TMC in the state has accused the EC of playing in the hands of the BJP, a charge vehemently rejected by the election watchdog.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)