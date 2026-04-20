Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection‘Will Ensure Free, Fair Polls’: CEC Gyanesh Kumar On Bengal Elections

‘Will Ensure Free, Fair Polls’: CEC Gyanesh Kumar On Bengal Elections

While interacting with officials involved in poll management, the CEC said the polls will be fear-free, violence-free and intimidation-free.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 11:42 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday asserted that the Election Commission will leave no stone unturned in holding free, fair and transparent polls in West Bengal where the first phase of voting will take place on April 23.

Interacting with officials involved in poll management, the CEC said the polls will be fear-free, violence-free and intimidation-free.

Officials said the poll authority will ensure elections are also inducement-free and "booth jamming free".

No employee of the state government, local bodies or autonomous bodies will be allowed to influence the electoral process, they said.

The ruling TMC in the state has accused the EC of playing in the hands of the BJP, a charge vehemently rejected by the election watchdog. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Published at : 20 Apr 2026 11:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
CEC Assembly Elections 2026 Election Corner Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
‘Will Ensure Free, Fair Polls’: CEC Gyanesh Kumar On Bengal Elections
‘Will Ensure Free, Fair Polls’: CEC Gyanesh Kumar On Bengal Elections
Election
Palaniswami Targets DMK, Says 2026 Polls To End ‘Dynasty Politics’ In Tamil Nadu
Palaniswami Targets DMK, Says 2026 Polls To End ‘Dynasty Politics’ In Tamil Nadu
Election
‘SPG Arranged It’: Mamata Takes Swipe At PM Modi's Jhalmuri Stop In Bengal
‘SPG Arranged It’: Mamata Takes Swipe At PM Modi's Jhalmuri Stop In Bengal
Election
Bengal Poll Battle Intensifies, TMC Targets BJP Over ‘Agency Misuse’
Bengal Poll Battle Intensifies, TMC Targets BJP Over ‘Agency Misuse’
Advertisement

Videos

ESCALATION: U.S. Marines Seize Iranian Ship
Geopolitics: The
PROTEST: BJP Women’s Wing Chained in Patna to Denounce Opposition’s Stance on Women’s Bill
Middle East conflict: Uncertainty over US–Iran talks in Islamabad as Iran withholds confirmation
US–IRAN Tensions: US Navy seizes Iranian cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget