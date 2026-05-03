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HomeElectionPost-Poll Unrest Continues In Kolkata As TMC, BJP Clash Outside Bidhannagar Strongroom, Police Use Lathicharge

Post-Poll Unrest Continues In Kolkata As TMC, BJP Clash Outside Bidhannagar Strongroom, Police Use Lathicharge

West Bengal Elections: Fresh clashes broke out outside a strongroom in Kolkata’s Bidhannagar, where TMC and BJP workers clashed, prompting police to resort to a lathi charge amid rising post-poll tensions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 May 2026 08:50 AM (IST)

Tension resurfaced outside the strongroom at Bidhannagar College in Kolkata on Saturday, as supporters of rival political parties clashed for the second consecutive day following the latest phase of Assembly elections.

Strongrooms for three constituencies have been set up at the college, drawing a large gathering of workers from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The situation escalated into a scuffle, prompting police to intervene with a lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

Dispute Over Tents Triggers Confrontation

According to allegations, BJP workers had erected two tents along the footpath for their supporters. TMC workers reportedly placed party flags on those structures and set up additional tents nearby, leading to a confrontation.

BJP candidate Piyush Kanoria and associates of TMC leader Sujit Bose were present in the area as tensions escalated. Supporters from both sides raised slogans of “Jai Bangla” and “Jai Shree Ram.”

The BJP said it had informed the police in advance via email about setting up two camps.

ALSO READ: ECI Orders Full Repoll In Bengal’s Falta Seat, Cites ‘Severe Electoral Offences’

Political Reactions and Allegations

TMC leader Tapas Chatterjee downplayed the situation but questioned the developments. “I really don't know why such a situation has arisen. CRPF has done lathi charge. We don't want that the counting of votes will be done in two days in Bengal. We have been voting for so many years, such a situation has never happened here. They are saying three tents, and there will be no tent for Trinamool, can this happen?” he said.

Meanwhile, clashes were also reported involving BJP workers and TMC supporters near Rajarhat New Town, with police struggling to control both groups. TMC alleged that BJP supporters were carrying firearms, while also claiming that complaints to police had not been acted upon.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Repoll Sees Massive Turnout As Voter Participation Touches 90% In 15 Booths

Broader Unrest Around Strongrooms

The developments come amid a series of disturbances linked to strongrooms across the city. Earlier on Saturday, unrest was reported outside Khudiram Anushilan Kendra over the handling of postal ballot boxes.

TMC workers alleged delays in the arrival of ballot boxes and the absence of CCTV cameras in storage areas. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh dismissed the claims, describing them as attempts to “heat up the gallery.”

Separately, Congress candidate Ashutosh Chatterjee alleged that outsiders had entered the strongroom at Ballygunge Government School.

With counting yet to take place, repeated incidents near strongrooms have heightened political tensions and raised concerns over security arrangements. Authorities have increased deployment in sensitive areas as investigations into the clashes continue.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 03 May 2026 08:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election WB Election 2026 Election Corner West Bengal Election 2026
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