Tension resurfaced outside the strongroom at Bidhannagar College in Kolkata on Saturday, as supporters of rival political parties clashed for the second consecutive day following the latest phase of Assembly elections.

Strongrooms for three constituencies have been set up at the college, drawing a large gathering of workers from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The situation escalated into a scuffle, prompting police to intervene with a lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

Dispute Over Tents Triggers Confrontation

According to allegations, BJP workers had erected two tents along the footpath for their supporters. TMC workers reportedly placed party flags on those structures and set up additional tents nearby, leading to a confrontation.

BJP candidate Piyush Kanoria and associates of TMC leader Sujit Bose were present in the area as tensions escalated. Supporters from both sides raised slogans of “Jai Bangla” and “Jai Shree Ram.”

The BJP said it had informed the police in advance via email about setting up two camps.

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Political Reactions and Allegations

TMC leader Tapas Chatterjee downplayed the situation but questioned the developments. “I really don't know why such a situation has arisen. CRPF has done lathi charge. We don't want that the counting of votes will be done in two days in Bengal. We have been voting for so many years, such a situation has never happened here. They are saying three tents, and there will be no tent for Trinamool, can this happen?” he said.

Meanwhile, clashes were also reported involving BJP workers and TMC supporters near Rajarhat New Town, with police struggling to control both groups. TMC alleged that BJP supporters were carrying firearms, while also claiming that complaints to police had not been acted upon.

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Broader Unrest Around Strongrooms

The developments come amid a series of disturbances linked to strongrooms across the city. Earlier on Saturday, unrest was reported outside Khudiram Anushilan Kendra over the handling of postal ballot boxes.

TMC workers alleged delays in the arrival of ballot boxes and the absence of CCTV cameras in storage areas. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh dismissed the claims, describing them as attempts to “heat up the gallery.”

Separately, Congress candidate Ashutosh Chatterjee alleged that outsiders had entered the strongroom at Ballygunge Government School.

With counting yet to take place, repeated incidents near strongrooms have heightened political tensions and raised concerns over security arrangements. Authorities have increased deployment in sensitive areas as investigations into the clashes continue.