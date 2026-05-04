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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionWho Is Suvendu Adhikari? Net Worth, Political Rise And Bengal’s BJP Face Amid Election Trends

Who Is Suvendu Adhikari? Net Worth, Political Rise And Bengal’s BJP Face Amid Election Trends

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 04 May 2026 03:48 PM (IST)

As counting for the West Bengal Assembly elections progresses, early trends show BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari ahead in the race, placing him firmly at the centre of the state’s political spotlight. While final results are awaited, the senior BJP leader is currently leading in the high-stakes electoral battle, renewing focus on his political journey, influence and financial disclosures.

From Political Dynasty To Bengal Power Centre

Suvendu Adhikari was born on December 15, 1970, in Karkuli village in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. He comes from a politically influential family long associated with Bengal politics.

His father, Sisir Adhikari, is a veteran leader and former Minister of State in the Manmohan Singh government. His brothers, Dibyendu Adhikari and Soumendu Adhikari, have also held key political positions, cementing the family’s influence in coastal Bengal, particularly in Purba Medinipur.

How Suvendu Adhikari Entered Politics

Adhikari began his political career in 1995 as a councillor from the Indian National Congress in Kanthi Municipality. He joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 1998 and steadily rose through the ranks of West Bengal politics.

He later served as a Member of Parliament from Tamluk before shifting to state politics and winning from Nandigram in 2016. He also served as Transport Minister in the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

Switch To BJP Changed Bengal Politics

In December 2020, Adhikari quit the TMC and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in a dramatic political move ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

Though the TMC retained power in 2021, Adhikari emerged as one of BJP’s top leaders in Bengal after defeating Mamata Banerjee in the marquee Nandigram contest.

He currently serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

2026 Election Battle In Focus

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Adhikari is contesting from two politically crucial constituencies, Nandigram and Bhabanipur, including a direct contest against Mamata Banerjee in one of the state’s most closely watched races.

His performance is seen as central to BJP’s strategy in West Bengal.

Criminal Cases And Controversies

According to his 2026 election affidavit, Adhikari has 25 criminal cases registered against him, most of which were filed after his switch from TMC to BJP in 2020.

He has also faced allegations linked to the Saradha chit fund scam, which he has denied, calling the charges politically motivated.

As of October 2025, no charges have been proven in court.

Suvendu Adhikari Net Worth

As per his 2026 election affidavit:

  • Annual income rose to Rs. 17.38 lakh in 2024-25 from Rs. 8.13 lakh in 2020-21
  • Movable assets stand at Rs. 24.57 lakh
  • Immovable assets are valued at around Rs. 46.21 lakh
  • Total declared assets are approximately Rs. 70.78 lakh

Earlier filings in 2021 had valued his total assets at around Rs. 1.05 crore.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
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