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HomeElection‘TMC Hates Tribal Sisters’: PM Modi Slams Mamata Govt For 'Insulting' President Murmu

‘TMC Hates Tribal Sisters’: PM Modi Slams Mamata Govt For 'Insulting' President Murmu

PM Narendra Modi accuses TMC and Congress of disrespecting the tribal community and President Droupadi Murmu, intensifying political rhetoric ahead of West Bengal polls.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 01:20 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a strong political attack on the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of disrespecting tribal communities and insulting President Droupadi Murmu.

Addressing a public gathering, PM Modi alleged that the TMC harbours hostility toward tribal women and has repeatedly undermined their dignity.

‘BJP Empowered Tribal Community’

Highlighting his government’s decision to elevate a tribal leader to the highest constitutional office, PM Modi said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demonstrated its commitment to tribal empowerment.

"The TMC hates tribal sisters and daughters. The BJP gave the country its first tribal woman President because we want to empower the tribal community, but the TMC has insulted the tribal community," he said.

Accusations Against TMC-Congress Alliance

The Prime Minister further accused the TMC and the Indian National Congress of attempting to prevent President Murmu’s election.

"The TMC-Congress played a game to defeat the tribal President candidate. They did not want India's President to be from the tribal community," Modi said.

He added that while President Murmu is respected globally, opposition parties continue to undermine her. PM Modi also referred to a previous visit of the President to West Bengal, alleging that she was disrespected by the state’s ruling party.

"Today, the whole world respects President Droupadi Murmu, but the anti-tribal TMC insults her. Here in Bengal, when the President came, the whole country saw how she was insulted by TMC. Will the sisters of Bengal, the tribal community, ever forget this insult to a President?" he asked. 

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 01:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
TMC PM Modi West Bengal Assembly Election Breaking News ABP Live Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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