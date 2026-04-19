‘TMC Hates Tribal Sisters’: PM Modi Slams Mamata Govt For 'Insulting' President Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a strong political attack on the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of disrespecting tribal communities and insulting President Droupadi Murmu.

Addressing a public gathering, PM Modi alleged that the TMC harbours hostility toward tribal women and has repeatedly undermined their dignity.

‘BJP Empowered Tribal Community’

Highlighting his government’s decision to elevate a tribal leader to the highest constitutional office, PM Modi said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demonstrated its commitment to tribal empowerment.

"The TMC hates tribal sisters and daughters. The BJP gave the country its first tribal woman President because we want to empower the tribal community, but the TMC has insulted the tribal community," he said.

#WATCH | Bankura, West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The TMC hates tribal sisters and daughters. The BJP gave the country its first tribal woman President because we want to empower the tribal community, but the TMC has insulted the tribal community... The… pic.twitter.com/Vr7K2dGYfT — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2026

Accusations Against TMC-Congress Alliance

The Prime Minister further accused the TMC and the Indian National Congress of attempting to prevent President Murmu’s election.

"The TMC-Congress played a game to defeat the tribal President candidate. They did not want India's President to be from the tribal community," Modi said.

He added that while President Murmu is respected globally, opposition parties continue to undermine her. PM Modi also referred to a previous visit of the President to West Bengal, alleging that she was disrespected by the state’s ruling party.

"Today, the whole world respects President Droupadi Murmu, but the anti-tribal TMC insults her. Here in Bengal, when the President came, the whole country saw how she was insulted by TMC. Will the sisters of Bengal, the tribal community, ever forget this insult to a President?" he asked.