The Trinamool Congress alleged that their helicopter was denied permission to land in Jhargram while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present, suggesting it was due to his extended stay for a jhalmuri break.
PM Modi's Jhalmuri Stop Sparks Row As TMC Claims Hemant Soren's Chopper Denied Landing In Jhargram
PM Modi’s impromptu jhalmuri stop in Jhargram has sparked a political row, with the TMC alleging that Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s helicopter was denied landing permission, forcing him to cancel scheduled rallies.
- PM Modi's jhalmuri stop triggered row over denied helicopter landing.
- TMC alleges Jharkhand CM Soren denied landing near Modi's visit.
- Jharkhand leaders reportedly returned without attending scheduled events.
- Modi shared enjoying local jhalmuri after campaign rally.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brief stop for jhalmuri in West Bengal's Jhargram has triggered a fresh political row after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that a helicopter carrying Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and MLA Kalpana Soren was denied landing permission in the area.
The Trinamool Congress claimed that the Sorens were scheduled to land in Jhargram on Sunday afternoon to attend public meetings in Dantan and Keshiyari. However, the party alleged that their helicopter was not granted permission to land while the Prime Minister was present in the vicinity.
In a post on X, the TMC stated: "Because the Pradhan Sevak decided to extend his stay in Jhargram to eat Jhalmuri, Jharkhand Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren and his wife and MLA Smt. Kalpana Soren were denied permission to fly their chopper into Jhargram while Modi was present."
The party further accused the Prime Minister of prioritising "photo-ops" over their democratic rights, alleging that the Soren couple was forced to abandon their scheduled programme.
"Narendra Modi's Adivasi-Birodhi mindset has been exposed for all to see. Two democratically elected leaders. Grounded. Kept waiting for hours. And ultimately forced to return to Ranchi without completing their scheduled programme, all because a Prime Minister's extended snack break and photo-ops took precedence over their democratic rights and constitutional standing," it said.
According to TMC, the leaders eventually returned to Ranchi without addressing the planned gatherings.
Modi’s Jhalmuri Stop Draws Public Attention
Earlier in the day, Narendra Modi had addressed a rally in Jhargram before making a stop at College Mor on the way to the helipad. During the pause, he stepped out of his convoy and interacted with locals while enjoying jhalmuri.
Crowds, including women and children, gathered around the Prime Minister, raising slogans such as “Jai Shri Ram”, “Narendra Modi zindabad”, and “Bharat Mata ki jai.”
Sharing the moment on social media, Modi wrote: "In between four rallies across West Bengal on a packed Sunday, had some delicious jhalmuri in Jhargram.”
West Bengal is set to vote in a closely contested Assembly election scheduled in two phases on April 23 and April 29.
With both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling TMC locked in a fierce battle, even brief campaign moments are quickly turning into flashpoints for political confrontation.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife denied landing permission in Jhargram?
What was the Trinamool Congress's accusation regarding Prime Minister Modi's actions?
The TMC accused Prime Minister Modi of prioritizing 'photo-ops' and his snack break over the democratic rights of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and MLA Kalpana Soren, causing them to abandon their scheduled program.
What did Prime Minister Modi do in Jhargram that drew public attention?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a brief stop to enjoy jhalmuri with locals in Jhargram after addressing a rally, a moment he shared on social media.
What is the political context of the events in Jhargram?
The events occurred during West Bengal's Assembly election campaign, where both the BJP and TMC are in a fierce battle, turning even brief moments into political flashpoints.