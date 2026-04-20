Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi's jhalmuri stop triggered row over denied helicopter landing.

TMC alleges Jharkhand CM Soren denied landing near Modi's visit.

Jharkhand leaders reportedly returned without attending scheduled events.

Modi shared enjoying local jhalmuri after campaign rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brief stop for jhalmuri in West Bengal's Jhargram has triggered a fresh political row after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that a helicopter carrying Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and MLA Kalpana Soren was denied landing permission in the area.

The Trinamool Congress claimed that the Sorens were scheduled to land in Jhargram on Sunday afternoon to attend public meetings in Dantan and Keshiyari. However, the party alleged that their helicopter was not granted permission to land while the Prime Minister was present in the vicinity.

In a post on X, the TMC stated: "Because the Pradhan Sevak decided to extend his stay in Jhargram to eat Jhalmuri, Jharkhand Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren and his wife and MLA Smt. Kalpana Soren were denied permission to fly their chopper into Jhargram while Modi was present."

The party further accused the Prime Minister of prioritising "photo-ops" over their democratic rights, alleging that the Soren couple was forced to abandon their scheduled programme.

"Narendra Modi's Adivasi-Birodhi mindset has been exposed for all to see. Two democratically elected leaders. Grounded. Kept waiting for hours. And ultimately forced to return to Ranchi without completing their scheduled programme, all because a Prime Minister's extended snack break and photo-ops took precedence over their democratic rights and constitutional standing," it said.

According to TMC, the leaders eventually returned to Ranchi without addressing the planned gatherings.

Modi’s Jhalmuri Stop Draws Public Attention

Earlier in the day, Narendra Modi had addressed a rally in Jhargram before making a stop at College Mor on the way to the helipad. During the pause, he stepped out of his convoy and interacted with locals while enjoying jhalmuri.

Crowds, including women and children, gathered around the Prime Minister, raising slogans such as “Jai Shri Ram”, “Narendra Modi zindabad”, and “Bharat Mata ki jai.”

Sharing the moment on social media, Modi wrote: "In between four rallies across West Bengal on a packed Sunday, had some delicious jhalmuri in Jhargram.”

West Bengal is set to vote in a closely contested Assembly election scheduled in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

With both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling TMC locked in a fierce battle, even brief campaign moments are quickly turning into flashpoints for political confrontation.