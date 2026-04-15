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HomeElectionTMC Leader Arrested Over ‘Threatening’ Remarks To Voters; Sent To Judicial Custody Till April 24

TMC Leader Arrested Over ‘Threatening’ Remarks To Voters; Sent To Judicial Custody Till April 24

Police said the comments, purportedly made during a rally supporting Sujit Bose, suggested voter choices could be tracked via Aadhaar and voter ID links, raising concerns over ballot secrecy.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TMC leader arrested for alleged voter intimidation remarks.
  • Viral video shows remarks about tracking voting behaviour.
  • Police cite ECI guidelines for the arrest.
  • Court orders judicial custody until April 24.

In a fresh controversy ahead of elections in West Bengal, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader has been arrested over alleged remarks seen as threatening voters. Nirmal Dutta, a former councillor from Bidhannagar, was taken into custody by police following a complaint and later remanded to judicial custody till April 24 by a local court.

The arrest, made by Bidhannagar South police, comes after a video clip, purportedly featuring Dutta, went viral on social media, sparking outrage and political debate.

Viral Video Triggers Action

According to police, the action was initiated in line with Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines after the video surfaced online. In the clip, a person, claimed to be Dutta, though its authenticity has not been independently verified, is heard suggesting that voter details linked to Aadhaar and voter ID cards could be accessed to track voting behaviour.

The remarks, made during a public meeting in support of TMC leader Sujit Bose, were widely interpreted as an attempt to intimidate voters. Authorities noted that such statements could violate the principle of ballot secrecy, a cornerstone of India’s democratic process.

Police Summons, Arrest

Dutta was summoned to the Bidhannagar South police station earlier in the day. Following questioning, he was arrested based on the complaint and produced before a Bidhannagar court.

The court subsequently ordered that he be kept in judicial custody until April 24.

The controversy has intensified political tensions in the region, with allegations that the remarks sought to instil fear among voters. The issue has also raised concerns over the protection of voters’ democratic rights, particularly the confidentiality of their choices at the ballot box.

Notably, Dutta’s wife, Aalo Dutta, is a serving councillor in Bidhannagar.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Trinamool Congress leader Nirmal Dutta arrested?

Nirmal Dutta was arrested for alleged remarks seen as threatening voters, suggesting voter details could be tracked after voting.

What triggered the arrest of Nirmal Dutta?

A viral video clip, purportedly featuring Dutta making remarks about tracking voters, led to his arrest following a complaint.

What was the nature of Nirmal Dutta's alleged remarks?

He was heard suggesting that voter details linked to Aadhaar and voter ID cards could be accessed to track voting behavior.

What is the current legal status of Nirmal Dutta?

He was remanded to judicial custody by a local court until April 24.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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