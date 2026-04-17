Around 43,000 US dollars and over Rs 32 lakh were seized near Howrah station. Additionally, Rs 18 lakh was recovered from Jorasanko, and Rs 12.5 lakh from a car near Park Street.
West Bengal Elections: Rs 32 Lakh, $43,000 Recovered Near Howrah In Pre-Poll Crackdown; Two Arrested
West Bengal Election: Around 43,000 US dollars and over Rs 32 lakh were seized near Howrah station. Additionally, Rs 18 lakh was recovered from Jorasanko, and Rs 12.5 lakh from a car near Park Street.
- Large cash, foreign currency seized before West Bengal elections.
- US dollars and rupees recovered near Howrah station.
- Rs 18 lakh found in Jorasanko, two Varanasi men detained.
- Increased security, naka checks amid repeated cash seizures.
Large amounts of cash and foreign currency have been recovered from different parts of Kolkata and Howrah just days before the West Bengal Assembly elections.
Around 43,000 US dollars and more than Rs 32 lakh were seized near Howrah station. Separately, Rs 18 lakh was recovered from the Jorasanko area. Two individuals from Varanasi have been detained in connection with the recovery.
The repeated seizures have raised questions about the movement and purpose of such large sums ahead of polling.
Tight Security Before First Phase
With the first phase of elections scheduled for April 23, authorities have stepped up surveillance across the city and nearby districts.
The Election Commission of India is focusing on ensuring peaceful polling, leading to intensified naka checking across key locations. Police and central forces are jointly conducting operations, during which both cash and, in some cases, weapons have been recovered.
Foreign Currency Recovery Raises Questions
The recovery of foreign currency so close to polling has added to concerns.
RPF officials seized around ₹72 lakh in total during operations in Howrah. This includes about 43,000 US dollars, valued at roughly Rs 40 lakh, and over Rs 32 lakh in Indian currency.
The suspects, identified as residents of Varanasi, came under suspicion at the Bamangachi rail yard. Officials said they had arrived on the Down Vibhuti Express, and cash along with dollars was found in their bags during a search.
Multiple Seizures Across City
In separate incidents, enforcement agencies recovered cash from several parts of Kolkata.
A few days earlier, a man from Nalanda was caught with weapons at a Sulabh Shauchalaya on Strand Road.
On Wednesday, Rs 12.5 lakh was seized from a car during checking near Park Street under the Shakespeare Sarani police station area, with one person detained.
At Botala, Rs 9 lakh was recovered from two vehicles, Rs 5 lakh from one and ₹4 lakh from another, during naka checks.
Two-Phase Polling Schedule
Assembly elections in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases.
The first phase will take place on April 23, covering 152 seats, while the second phase is scheduled for April 29 for 142 seats. Counting of votes will be held on May 4.
With just days left for voting, repeated recoveries of cash and valuables have intensified scrutiny over election-related activities across the state.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How much cash and foreign currency was recovered in Kolkata and Howrah?
Who was detained in connection with the cash seizures?
Two individuals from Varanasi were detained in connection with the recovery of US dollars and Indian currency near Howrah station. Another person was detained near Park Street.
Why have authorities increased surveillance before the West Bengal elections?
Authorities have stepped up surveillance and are conducting intensified checks due to the upcoming first phase of elections on April 23, focusing on ensuring peaceful polling.
When will the West Bengal Assembly elections take place?
The West Bengal Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases: April 23 for 152 seats and April 29 for 142 seats. Vote counting is scheduled for May 4.