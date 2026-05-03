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HomeSportsIPLRR Sold: Adar Poonawalla, Mittals Take Over Rajasthan Royals In Rs 15,600 Cr Deal

RR Sold: Adar Poonawalla, Mittals Take Over Rajasthan Royals In Rs 15,600 Cr Deal

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 03 May 2026 03:16 PM (IST)

Steel tycoon Lakshmi N. Mittal, his son Aditya Mittal, and vaccine pioneer Adar Poonawalla have successfully acquired a majority stake in the Rajasthan Royals.

The deal is valued at approximately Rs 15,600 crore ($1.65 billion). This massive investment covers the global Royals family, including the flagship IPL team, the Paarl Royals in South Africa, and the Barbados Royals in the Caribbean.


This Is A Developing Story. More Updates To Follow

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About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 May 2026 03:16 PM (IST)
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