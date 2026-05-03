Kerala Leaders Across Parties Confident Of Victory Ahead Of Assembly Election Results On May 4

Thiruvananthapuram, May 3 (PTI) Political leaders and candidates across party lines on Sunday expressed confidence of victory ahead of the Kerala Assembly election results on May 4.

Polling for the 140-member Assembly was held on April 9.

Speaking to reporters, Kerala Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said the situation was favourable for the CPI(M)-led LDF across the state.

Riyas, who is contesting against UDF-backed Independent P V Anvar from Beypore in Kozhikode district, said the front would secure a comfortable victory both in his constituency and statewide.

“There will be a good victory for the LDF in Beypore as well as across Kerala,” he said.

He claimed that the state had witnessed development, welfare measures, clean governance, and internal unity within the front during the LDF’s 10-year tenure.

“We did not merely make promises but implemented them. The government stood with the people on their issues. There were no communal riots. People have realised this and want the LDF to continue,” he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan, who was present in his constituency (North Paravoor) on Sunday, declined to comment and said he would speak after the results were announced.

Former Union minister and BJP leader V Muraleedharan, contesting from Kazhakootam constituency, said feedback from voters indicated growing support for the BJP-led NDA.

Muraleedharan is in the fray against CPI(M) sitting MLA Kadakampally Surendran and Congress candidate T Sharath Chandra Prasad.

“Though the contest was initially expected to be triangular, it later turned into a fight between the LDF and NDA. The BJP has a clear upper hand in the constituency,” he said.

However, Surendran asserted that he had earned the confidence of voters and that his victory was assured.

“The BJP deserves to be hopeful after its campaign. It will not be surprising if they spent Rs 10–20 crore. They (the BJP) also ran fake narratives (against the LDF),” he told a news channel.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the UDF would emerge victorious in the election.

“Our assessment is that the Congress-led UDF will emerge victorious,” he said.

Apu John Joseph, son of Kerala Congress (Joseph) leader P J Joseph and contesting from Thodupuzha, said the UDF was headed for an easy victory.

“The UDF fought this election as a united team, and that was reflected during the campaign. The result of that effort will certainly be seen in the counting. We expect a comfortable-margin victory,” he said.

Senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan, contesting from Aranmula, said the party was confident of winning the seat.

He also said the BJP expected to open its account in the state.

“Our estimate is that Kerala may deliver a hung Assembly as people are fed up with both the UDF and LDF,” he said.

Rajasekharan said the election results would bring a decisive change in Kerala’s political landscape.

Congress leader K Muraleedharan, contesting from Vattiyoorkavu, said he was confident of victory.

“I know the constituency well and am confident that people will not abandon me. We expect to take an early lead. Though there may be some fluctuations in later rounds, we will make up in the final rounds of counting,” he said.

His rival and sitting CPI(M) MLA V K Prasanth said public response indicated that he would retain the seat by a margin of over 10,000 votes.

He said development activities undertaken in the constituency would ensure his victory. “I will get votes from people across all sections of society. The opponents will face disappointment,” he said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)