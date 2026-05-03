Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsMumbai Satta Bazar Prediction Raises Tension! What's The Trend In West Bengal?

Mumbai Satta Bazar Prediction Raises Tension! What's The Trend In West Bengal?

Mumbai Satta Bazar Prediction Election Result 2026: In Assam, the BJP appears firmly ahead, with projections of 85–92 seats out of 126, while Congress may get 34–38 seats.

By : Mritunjay Singh | Updated at : 03 May 2026 02:06 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Assam betting sees BJP ahead; Kerala favors UDF return.

Mumbai Satta Bazar Prediction on Bengal Election Results: As election fever intensifies, illegal betting markets across several parts of India have also become active. This informal system allows people to place bets on the victory or defeat of political parties and candidates. With results of five state elections eagerly awaited, the Mumbai satta bazar is buzzing with fresh projections that could shake up political equations.

While most exit polls suggest a win for the BJP in Assam and West Bengal, all eyes in Tamil Nadu are on actor Vijay’s party. But what does the betting market indicate? According to the latest trends from Mumbai’s satta bazar, the predictions offer a different layer of insight into the electoral landscape.

Trouble For Mamata In Bengal?

West Bengal remains the most closely watched battleground, with 294 seats and a majority mark of 148. Betting market estimates suggest the BJP could secure 175–185 seats -- well above the majority mark -- hinting at a historic breakthrough in the state. In contrast, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, is projected to win around 127–132 seats. Other parties, including Congress, CPI(M), and ISF, are expected to remain in single digits. Notably, the satta bazar appears to be placing more confidence in BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari than in the incumbent chief minister.

Strong Comeback for DMK in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, the satta market signals a solid return for the DMK. Out of 234 seats, the party is projected to win 145–155 seats, while the AIADMK may be limited to 45–65 seats. Actor Vijay’s party, TVK, is estimated to secure 7–9 seats. The trend suggests Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is maintaining a clear lead.

BJP Dominant In Assam, Close Fight in Puducherry

In Assam, the BJP appears firmly ahead, with projections of 85–92 seats out of 126, while Congress may get 34–38 seats. Puducherry, however, is expected to witness a tight contest, with the NDA projected to win 15–18 seats and the INDIA bloc 14–17.

UDF Ahead in Kerala

In Kerala’s 140-seat assembly, the UDF is expected to return to power with 78–85 seats, while the LDF may secure 56–66 seats. The BJP could win 2–3 seats.

In Mumbai’s betting market, odds are assigned based on a party’s perceived strength. Strong contenders have lower rates, while weaker ones attract higher returns. These bets are usually placed through local networks using phones and messaging apps, with rates fluctuating based on surveys, exit polls, rallies, and political developments.

Before You Go

Kolkata: TMC Alleges Security Breach Outside Strong Room at Sheikhawat Memorial School

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the betting market's outlook for Assam?

In Assam, the BJP is firmly ahead, with projections of 85-92 seats out of 126. Congress may get 34-38 seats.

Published at : 03 May 2026 02:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Results Elections 2026 Election Corner Mumbai Satta Bazar Prediction West Bengal Assembly Election Results
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
‘Officials Sharing Sensitive Data’: Suvendu Makes Big Claims, Demands EC Intervention
‘Officials Sharing Sensitive Data’: Suvendu Makes Big Claims, Demands EC Intervention
Election
Kerala Poll Turnout Rises To 79.70% After Inclusion Of Service Voters’ Postal Ballots: CEO
Kerala Poll Turnout Rises To 79.70% After Inclusion Of Service Voters’ Postal Ballots: CEO
News
Mumbai Satta Bazar Prediction Raises Tension! What's The Trend In West Bengal?
Mumbai Satta Bazar Prediction Raises Tension! What's The Trend In West Bengal?
World
Indian Ship Carrying 45,000 Tonnes Of LPG Transits Strait Of Hormuz Amid Weeks-Long US Blockade
Indian LPG Tanker 'Sarv Shakti' Crosses Strait Of Hormuz Amid US Blockade
Advertisement

Videos

Kolkata: TMC Alleges Security Breach Outside Strong Room at Sheikhawat Memorial School
War update: Iran Sends 14-Point Peace Proposal to End Middle East Conflict
Election: Political Turmoil in Falta as Election Commission Orders Fresh Voting
Tamilnadu Politics: Mumbai Betting Market Predicts DMK Comeback in Tamil Nadu
Assam politics: Mumbai Betting Market Predicts Big Win for Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget