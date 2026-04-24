‘Wave Of Change’: Modi Says Phase-1 Voting Signals BJP Surge In Bengal

Kolkata, Apr 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday claimed that the “wave of change” in West Bengal has become evident in the first phase of polling and asserted that the support shown in "favour of the BJP" sounded the conch shell of its victory in the assembly elections.

Addressing a rally at Panihati under the Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency in North 24 Parganas, Modi alleged that the ruling TMC had “crushed the temple of democracy” in Bengal through “dictatorship”, but said that the people of the state began to “reconstruct” it through their mandate.

“The wave of change that had been visible in Bengal for a long time — yesterday’s first phase of voting has put its seal on it. The support shown yesterday in favour of the BJP has sounded the conch shell of its victory,” he said.

Nearly 92 per cent of the 3.60 crore electors turned up to vote in the first phase of the West Bengal assembly polls on Thursday.

“In Bengal, where the TMC had crushed the temple of democracy with its dictatorship, people have started reconstructing the temple of democracy. Now, in the second phase, you have to unfurl the victory flag over this temple,” the Prime Minister said.

He claimed that the TMC was “extremely rattled” after the first phase of polling and alleged that the ruling party had mobilised its “goons” through the night.

The Prime Minister also alleged that after the poll results on May 4, “TMC’s goons” will have no place to hide".

"The first phase of polling had marked the end of the TMC's 'maha jungle raj'," he claimed.

Stepping up his attack on the ruling party over women’s safety, Modi described the TMC as an “anti-women party” and said the BJP believed in a “women-led development model”.

Referring to women candidates fielded by the BJP, Modi said the party had given representation to those who had suffered injustice.

“This mother helped her daughter become a doctor. But that daughter was taken away from her by the TMC. We have made that mother a candidate," Modi said while referring to the party's Panihati candidate, the mother of the RG Kar rape-murder victim.

"The BJP has also given an opportunity to the victim of Sandeshkhali to lead. When the women of Bengal ask for justice, the TMC tells them not to step out of their homes,” Modi alleged.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)