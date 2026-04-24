Mamata Banerjee Says 'Will Take Over Delhi' After WB Elections; Amit Shah Hits Back

As voting got underway in parts of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a sharp attack on the BJP, declaring that she will take over Delhi after securing victory in the Assembly elections.

Addressing a rally in Kolkata’s Chowringhee, Banerjee said she would work to unite Opposition parties and “dismantle” the BJP at the Centre. Emphasising her roots, she asserted that Bengal remained her priority, but signalled a broader political ambition beyond the state.

"Remember this, you cannot defeat us. We fight against injustice; we fight for our rights. I was born in Bengal, and I shall breathe my last in this very Bengal. I will take over Delhi once I have secured victory in Bengal. I will do so by rallying all the political parties together," she said.

"I won't want the seat (of power); I want the complete dismantling of the BJP in Delhi. While their destruction in Bengal is inevitable, the BJP must be ousted from Delhi as well” she added.

Banerjee was campaigning for Trinamool Congress candidate Nayna Bandopadhyay, who is contesting against BJP’s Santosh Pathak.

Amit Shah Dismisses Remarks

Union Home Minister Amit Shah dismissed Banerjee’s remarks, saying she has little political ground left in the state. “There is nothing left here. How will she go to Delhi?” he said while campaigning in Kolkata.

Polling And Political Stakes

While Banerjee addressed supporters in Chowringhee—set to vote in the second phase on April 29—polling was held across 152 constituencies in the first phase, witnessing heavy participation. Over 3.35 crore voters exercised their franchise, with turnout touching a record 92.8%.

The high-voltage contest continues as the Trinamool Congress seeks another term, while the BJP pushes to expand its footprint in the state.

Also Read: 'TMC Goons Won't Find Place To Hide After May 4': PM Modi Claims BJP Victory In Bengal After Phase 1 Voting