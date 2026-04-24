Mamata Banerjee Says 'Will Take Over Delhi' After WB Elections; Amit Shah Hits Back

Mamata Banerjee aims to unite opposition parties to dismantle the BJP at the national level, after securing victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections.
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‘Will Take Over Delhi’: Mamata Banerjee’s Big Claim After West Bengal Elections; Amit Shah Hits Back
Mamata Banerjee vowed to “take over Delhi” after winning Bengal polls, targeting BJP. Amit Shah dismissed her claim. Phase 1 voting saw heavy turnout.
- Mamata Banerjee targets Delhi after West Bengal polls victory.
- Banerjee aims to unite opposition, dismantle BJP at center.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Mamata Banerjee's main political ambition beyond West Bengal?
What did Mamata Banerjee say about her commitment to Bengal?
She emphasized her deep roots in Bengal, stating she was born there and will breathe her last there, but also signaled broader political ambitions.
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