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HomeNewsIndia'I Am A Free Woman Now’: Sushmita Dev's First Comments After Quitting TMC

'I Am A Free Woman Now’: Sushmita Dev's First Comments After Quitting TMC

Speaking publicly for the first time since stepping down, Dev described her resignation as a deeply personal and political decision, while refraining from revealing all the reasons behind her exit.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 01:05 PM (IST)

Former Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev on Wednesday broke her silence after resigning from both the party and the Rajya Sabha, saying she no longer wanted to “be in two boats.”

Speaking publicly for the first time since stepping down, Dev described her resignation as a deeply personal and political decision, while refraining from revealing all the reasons behind her exit.

“What prompted me to this decision is a very long story and in politics, I don’t think everything needs to be revealed. However, I feel that I don’t want to be in two boats,” she said.

Resigned From TMC Too: Sushmita Dev

Dev clarified that she had resigned not only from the Rajya Sabha but also from the Trinamool Congress itself. “I have resigned not only from Rajya Sabha but from Trinamool Congress, and that is the principal thing to do,” she said.

Her remarks came shortly after she met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, fuelling speculation over her possible next political move. However, Dev described the meeting as merely a “courtesy visit.”

“Today, I am a free woman. I have known Himanta da for long now; I paid a courtesy visit to him,” she said.

Responding to questions about internal developments within the Trinamool Congress, Dev said she was not directly involved in West Bengal politics and therefore could not comment on party affairs.

“I am not privy to who is doing what; also, I am not directly involved in Bengal politics, as I am from Assam,” she added.

Sushmita Dev, a former Congress leader who joined the Trinamool Congress in 2021, had been one of the party’s prominent faces from the Northeast. Her resignation has triggered fresh political speculation in Assam ahead of the upcoming electoral battles.

Before You Go

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About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
TMC Sushmita Dev .TMC Sushmita Dev Resignation
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