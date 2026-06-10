'I Am A Free Woman Now’: Sushmita Dev's First Comments After Quitting TMC

Former Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev on Wednesday broke her silence after resigning from both the party and the Rajya Sabha, saying she no longer wanted to “be in two boats.”

Speaking publicly for the first time since stepping down, Dev described her resignation as a deeply personal and political decision, while refraining from revealing all the reasons behind her exit.

#WATCH | Delhi | Sushmita Dev quits TMC, says, "Today, I am a free woman. I have known Himanta da (Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) for long now; I paid a courtesy visit to him."



"I am not privy to who is doing what; also, I am not directly involved in Bengal politics, as I am… pic.twitter.com/4faCDaXZJO — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2026

“What prompted me to this decision is a very long story and in politics, I don’t think everything needs to be revealed. However, I feel that I don’t want to be in two boats,” she said.

Resigned From TMC Too: Sushmita Dev

Dev clarified that she had resigned not only from the Rajya Sabha but also from the Trinamool Congress itself. “I have resigned not only from Rajya Sabha but from Trinamool Congress, and that is the principal thing to do,” she said.

Her remarks came shortly after she met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, fuelling speculation over her possible next political move. However, Dev described the meeting as merely a “courtesy visit.”

“Today, I am a free woman. I have known Himanta da for long now; I paid a courtesy visit to him,” she said.

Responding to questions about internal developments within the Trinamool Congress, Dev said she was not directly involved in West Bengal politics and therefore could not comment on party affairs.

“I am not privy to who is doing what; also, I am not directly involved in Bengal politics, as I am from Assam,” she added.

Sushmita Dev, a former Congress leader who joined the Trinamool Congress in 2021, had been one of the party’s prominent faces from the Northeast. Her resignation has triggered fresh political speculation in Assam ahead of the upcoming electoral battles.