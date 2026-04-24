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HomeElection'TMC Goons Won't Find Place To Hide After May 4': PM Modi Claims BJP Victory In Bengal After Phase 1 Voting

'TMC Goons Won't Find Place To Hide After May 4': PM Modi Claims BJP Victory In Bengal After Phase 1 Voting

PM Modi hailed the high turnout in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, calling it a sign of a “wave of change” and predicting a BJP victory while targeting the TMC.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 01:22 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the high voter turnout in the first phase of the West Bengal elections, claiming that the BJP will secure a historic win in the Assembly polls. PM Modi remarked that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons will not be able to find a place to hide after the election results are declared on May 4.

Addressing an election rally in Dum Dum, West Bengal, PM Modi said: "I congratulate the people of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. The polling in the first phase of elections in Bengal has confirmed the wave of change that we have been seeing in Bengal. The support we saw for the BJP yesterday signals the victory of the BJP."

"After May 4 results, TMC 'goons' will have nowhere to hide in Bengal, nobody will save them; first phase turnout has ensured end of TMC's 'maha jungle raj'," he added. 

PM Modi further said the support witnessed for the BJP during the opening phase of voting has effectively “sounded the bugle” for the party’s win in the state.

He also launched a strong attack on the ruling TMC, accusing it of undermining democratic institutions in the state.

“In West Bengal, where the TMC had crushed the temple of democracy and weakened it through its authoritarian approach, the people, in the very first phase, have begun rebuilding that temple of democracy,” he said.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Bharatiya Janata Party would win an outright majority in the Assembly elections, projecting over 110 seats out of the 152 that voted in the first phase on Thursday.  He said the people of Bengal “broke all records” with turnout exceeding 92 per cent, describing it as a vote for change.

Shah also thanked the Election Commission of India and security forces for ensuring that the first phase of polling was conducted without any fatalities.

 

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election BJP ABP Live West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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