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HomeElectionWest Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Clashes Between TMC Factions Turn Haroa Into Battleground

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Clashes Between TMC Factions Turn Haroa Into Battleground

Viral videos from the scene show people engaging in fistfights, throwing chairs, and even one individual allegedly seen holding a sharp weapon.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
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West Bengal Elections 2026: Tensions flared in Haroa during the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 campaign as two factions of the Trinamool Congress clashed violently at a public rally on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred during an election meeting held in support of TMC candidate Mohammad Mufti Abdul Matin. What began as a verbal argument between party members quickly escalated into physical violence. Viral videos from the scene show people engaging in fistfights, throwing chairs, and even one individual allegedly seen holding a sharp weapon.

Attempts to contact the candidate for comment were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a dig at the ruling party over the incident.

Factional Infighting Not New

Internal clashes within the TMC are not new and have surfaced repeatedly, even during the election campaign. A similar incident was reported recently in Birbhum, where two TMC groups clashed in the presence of party MP Satabdi Roy during an organisational meeting in Murarai.

The meeting was attended by local leaders, including TMC candidate Mosharaf Hossain, when tensions between factions escalated into a heated confrontation. According to local sources, discontent within the party over the candidate had been building for some time.

Reacting to the incident, Satabdi Roy said such infighting is unacceptable and that the party leadership should take action.

Top Leadership Raises Concerns

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly expressed concern over factionalism within the party. She has often issued strict warnings whenever such incidents come to light.

Senior leader Abhishek Banerjee has also cautioned that such clashes damage the party’s image. However, despite repeated warnings, internal conflicts continue to surface.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the Trinamool Congress rally in Haroa?

Two factions of the Trinamool Congress clashed violently at a public rally. The argument escalated into physical violence, with people fighting and throwing objects.

Is factional infighting a new problem for the Trinamool Congress?

No, internal clashes within the TMC are not new and have happened before, including during election campaigns. A similar incident was recently reported in Birbhum.

What has the TMC leadership said about these clashes?

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has expressed concern and issued warnings about factionalism. Senior leader Abhishek Banerjee has also cautioned that these clashes damage the party's image.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Election 2026 Election Corner TMC Clash Haroa
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