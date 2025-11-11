Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
31.38 % Voter Turnout In First Four Hours In Phase 2 Of Bihar Elections

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said people are "blessing the double-engine government's 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' mantra by pressing the vote button". 

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Patna: Polling was underway at a moderate pace on Tuesday across 122 assembly constituencies of Bihar, where 31.38 per cent of 3.7 crore voters exercised their franchise till 11 am in the second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly polls, seen as a veritable referendum on the JD(U) president and chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Although Kumar, who is a member of the state legislative council and has been in the seat of power longer than any of his predecessors, is not himself contesting the polls, the BJP-led NDA is banking on 'good governance' during his tenure to tackle the anti-incumbency factor.

The second phase, in which eight ministers of his cabinet are in the fray, involves high stakes for the ruling NDA, as also the opposition INDIA bloc, which pins its hopes on the incumbency factor, as well as the high concentration of Muslims in many of the poll-bound districts.

The second phase is of particular significance for the Congress, a spent force which is, nonetheless, the second largest constituent of the INDIA bloc in Bihar. Of the 19 seats it had won in 2020 assembly polls, 12 go to polls in the current phase. Its sitting MLAs include state president Rajesh Kumar Ram (Kutumba) and Shakeel Ahmed Khan (Kadwa).

Kishanganj district recorded the highest polling percentage so far at 34.74, followed by Gayaji (34.07), and Jamui (33.69).

In the first phase, on November 6, a "record" 65.09 per cent of 3.75 crore electors, across 121 constituencies had cast their vote, which both rival groups claim to be to their advantage.

However, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, the proverbial 'X factor' in the elections, believes that the spike in voting percentage is due to the fact that people of the state, who had been in search of an "alternative", have found one in his barely a year old outfit.

Voting began for 122 constituencies in Bihar in the second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly polls amid tight security arrangements. The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

In this phase, the electoral fate of 1,302 candidates, including several ministers in the Nitish Kumar government, will be sealed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged electors to exercise their franchise in the final phase of polling and set a new voting record.

"Today marks the second and final phase of voting in the Bihar assembly elections. I urge all voters to participate enthusiastically and set a new voting record. I especially urge my young friends from the state, who are voting for the first time, to not only cast their votes themselves but also inspire others to do so," the PM said on X.

Kumar said voting is "not only our right, but also a responsibility".

"I appeal to voters to exercise their right to vote in the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections," he said in a social media post.

The districts where voting is underway include West and East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria and Kishanganj, all sharing borders with Nepal.

Most of these districts fall in the Seemanchal region, which has a high concentration of Muslim population, making it a high-stakes battle for both the INDIA bloc, which banks on the support of the minority community, as well as the ruling NDA, which alleges that the opposition is protecting infiltrators.

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
