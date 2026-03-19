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HomeElectionTMC Booth Prez Killed In North 24 Parganas, Family Alleges Internal Party Feud Ahead Of Bengal Polls

TMC Booth Prez Killed In North 24 Parganas, Family Alleges Internal Party Feud Ahead Of Bengal Polls

Family members and local leaders have alleged that the TMC worker was killed as the result of a factional clash within the ruling party due an alleged internal party feud ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 02:29 PM (IST)
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Tensions intensified in poll-bound West Bengal after a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker, identified as Masiur Kazi, was found dead in the North 24 Parganas district, triggering allegations of an internal party feud ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Kazi, who served as a president president of booth number 178 in the Chapatala area of Deganga, was found dead under suspicious circumstances, prompting unrest in the locality.

His blood-soaked body was found with multiple injuries on the roadside near Nobbai Pat Gheri in Haroa police station area on Thursday, a police officer told news agency PTI.

Family members and local leaders have alleged that the killing was the result of a factional clash within the ruling party ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Local panchayat member Matin Mandal claimed that internal rivalries may have led to the alleged murder. 

The victim’s family has lodged a formal complaint at Haroa Police Station, accusing unidentified individuals of murder and demanding swift action.

Police suspect the TMC leader was killed somewhere else and his body was dumped at the spot. "Prima facie, it appears that he was hacked to death and the body was disposed of here. An investigation has been initiated," the police officer said.

Police officials said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of death and identify those responsible. All angles, including any internal rivalry and business disputes, are being probed. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further details are awaited.

The incident come at a sensitive time, with political activity intensifying ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.

TMC's Deganga panchayat samiti member Ranjay Pramanik described Gazi as an active party worker, who held the post of booth president in the area. He was a garment trader by profession.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was found dead in North 24 Parganas district?

Masiur Kazi, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker and president of booth number 178 in the Chapatala area of Deganga, was found dead.

What are the allegations surrounding Masiur Kazi's death?

Family members and local leaders allege that his killing was the result of a factional clash within the ruling TMC party ahead of the Assembly elections.

How was Masiur Kazi found?

His blood-soaked body was discovered with multiple injuries on the roadside near Nobbai Pat Gheri in the Haroa police station area.

What is the police's initial assessment of the death?

Police suspect he was killed elsewhere and his body was disposed of at the spot, with initial findings suggesting he was hacked to death.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 19 Mar 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
TMC West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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