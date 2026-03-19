Prateek Bordoloi Withdraws Margherita Candidacy After Father's BJP Switch Ahead Of Assam Polls

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A major political development occurred ahead of the Assam Assembly elections after Prateek Bordoloi decided to withdraw his candidature from the Margherita constituency following his father, MP Pradyut Bordoloi's switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In a letter addressed to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the chairman of the party’s Central Election Committee, Prateek stated he would continue to remain associated with the Indian National Congress, but wishes to withdraw his candidacy due to the step taken by his father.

Explaining his decision, Prateek said that following his father’s shift to another political party, it would "not be appropriate" for him to continue as a Congress candidate from Margherita. "It would be unfair to the people of Margherita and countless dedicated Congress workers if any confusion or perception arises regarding my commitment or the party's position," he wrote in the letter.

“With utmost respect and a deep sense of responsibility towards the party, I wish to convey my decision to withdraw my candidacy from the Margherita Assembly Constituency,” his letter further stated.

However, Prateek Bordoloi added that he remains committed to the Congress and will continue to serve the party in any role assigned by its leadership.

His father, Pradyut Bordoloi, who had been associated with the Congress for over five decades, resigned from the party earlier this week before joining the BJP the following day.

BJP Fields Pradyut Bordoloi From Dispur

In a separate development, the Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of 88 candidates for the Assam Assembly elections on Thursday, fielding ex-Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi from the Dispur seat. Bordoloi joined the BJP in the presence of Sarma and other party leaders on Wednesday.

According to the list, Bhupen Kumar Borah, who also joined the BJP recently after leaving the Congress, will contest from Bihpura seat. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will contest from Jalukbari seat.

The development comes as political alignments continue to shift ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam.