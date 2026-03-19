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HomeElectionPrateek Bordoloi Withdraws Margherita Candidacy After Father's BJP Switch Ahead Of Assam Polls

Prateek Bordoloi Withdraws Margherita Candidacy After Father's BJP Switch Ahead Of Assam Polls

Prateek Bordoloi's father Pradyut Bordoloi left Congress and joined the BJP in the presence of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and other party leaders on Wednesday.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
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A major political development occurred ahead of the Assam Assembly elections after Prateek Bordoloi decided to withdraw his candidature from the Margherita constituency following his father, MP Pradyut Bordoloi's switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In a letter addressed to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the chairman of the party’s Central Election Committee, Prateek stated he would continue to remain associated with the Indian National Congress, but wishes to withdraw his candidacy due to the step taken by his father.

Explaining his decision, Prateek said that following his father’s shift to another political party, it would "not be appropriate" for him to continue as a Congress candidate from Margherita. "It would be unfair to the people of Margherita and countless dedicated Congress workers if any confusion or perception arises regarding my commitment or the party's position," he wrote in the letter.

“With utmost respect and a deep sense of responsibility towards the party, I wish to convey my decision to withdraw my candidacy from the Margherita Assembly Constituency,” his letter further stated.

However, Prateek Bordoloi added that he remains committed to the Congress and will continue to serve the party in any role assigned by its leadership.

His father, Pradyut Bordoloi, who had been associated with the Congress for over five decades, resigned from the party earlier this week before joining the BJP the following day.

BJP Fields Pradyut Bordoloi From Dispur

In a separate development, the Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of 88 candidates for the Assam Assembly elections on Thursday, fielding ex-Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi from the Dispur seat. Bordoloi joined the BJP in the presence of Sarma and other party leaders on Wednesday.

According to the list, Bhupen Kumar Borah, who also joined the BJP recently after leaving the Congress, will contest from Bihpura seat. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will contest from Jalukbari seat.

The development comes as political alignments continue to shift ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Prateek Bordoloi withdraw his candidature from the Margherita constituency?

Prateek Bordoloi withdrew his candidacy because his father, MP Pradyut Bordoloi, switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party. He felt it would not be appropriate to continue as a Congress candidate under these circumstances.

Did Prateek Bordoloi leave the Congress party?

No, Prateek Bordoloi stated that he will continue to remain associated with the Indian National Congress and serve the party in any role assigned by its leadership.

Which constituency is Pradyut Bordoloi contesting from for the BJP?

Pradyut Bordoloi, who recently joined the BJP, has been fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Dispur seat for the Assam Assembly elections.

How long was Pradyut Bordoloi associated with the Congress party?

Pradyut Bordoloi had been associated with the Congress for over five decades before resigning from the party.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Assam Assembly Election Assam Elections Elections 2026
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