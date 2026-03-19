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HomeNewsIs Shashi Tharoor The Kerala CM Face? Congress MP Says ‘For Good Reasons’ Ahead Of 2026 Polls

Is Shashi Tharoor The Kerala CM Face? Congress MP Says ‘For Good Reasons’ Ahead Of 2026 Polls

Shashi Tharoor, Senior Congress leader, rules himself out of Kerala CM race, backs MLA-led choice and gears up for statewide campaign for UDF.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
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Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has dismissed speculation about his candidature for chief minister in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections 2026, making it clear that he is not in contention for the top post.

“I am not a candidate in the election, so I am not in the running for chief minister. Ideally, the CM should be picked from among the elected MLAs,” Tharoor told PTI.

Tharoor To Campaign Across Kerala

The Thiruvananthapuram MP said that his role in the elections will be more expansive, as he is not tied to contesting a specific constituency. Instead, he plans to campaign widely across the state.

Describing his involvement as a “mixed bag,” Tharoor said he is looking forward to traveling extensively, going “up and down the length and breadth of the state” to support party candidates and connect with voters.

UDF Eyes Strong Comeback

Expressing optimism about the prospects of the United Democratic Front, Tharoor projected a strong performance for the Congress-led alliance. He said securing between 85 and 100 seats in the 140-member Assembly would be a solid outcome.

Using a cricket analogy, he remarked that the UDF is bowling “googlies” to the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front, which he described as being “on a sticky wicket.”

Debate Over CM Face Continues

On the question of projecting a chief ministerial candidate ahead of the polls, Tharoor acknowledged a shift in electoral trends. He noted that elections are increasingly becoming presidential in style and said he personally supports naming a probable CM before voting.

However, he also reiterated the Congress party’s traditional approach of contesting elections based on its agenda and party symbol rather than projecting an individual leader. “The Congress has chosen to take the approach that the election is for a party, and once the party has won, it will choose its leader,” he said.

He added that the party’s high command would consult elected MLAs before taking a final call on leadership.

Poll Timing Draws Criticism

Tharoor also raised concerns about the timing of the elections, calling the April 9 polling date “quite shocking.” He pointed out that the announcement made on March 15 leaves parties with less than three weeks for campaigning.

According to him, such a compressed timeline could advantage incumbent governments not only in Kerala but also in states like Assam and Puducherry.

With voting scheduled in a single phase on April 9 and counting set for May 4, political parties are now racing against time to mobilise support in what promises to be a tightly contested election.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does Shashi Tharoor support naming a CM candidate before the elections?

While he personally supports naming a CM candidate, Tharoor acknowledges the Congress party's tradition of choosing leadership after winning based on party symbol and agenda.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Shashi Tharoor Kerala Election 2026 Election Corner Kerala Assembly Election Kerala Assembly Election 2026
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