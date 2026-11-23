Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has claimed that the Congress will win more than 45 seats in the 2027 Assembly elections and form the next government in the state. He said the party would contest the polls with the slogan '45 Paar' and focus on collective leadership, projecting Rahul Gandhi as its leading face. Rawat also said the people of Uttarakhand were ready for a change and announced that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would visit the state soon.

Congress Targets 45-Plus seats

Speaking about the party's electoral preparations, Rawat said the Congress had several potential candidates for the Chief Minister's post but would fight the elections under collective leadership.

He added that the party would place Rahul Gandhi at the forefront of its campaign. Rawat also indicated that the upcoming visits by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would form part of the party's preparations ahead of the Assembly elections.

The Congress plans to organise protests across Uttarakhand, highlighting women's safety, unemployment and corruption as key campaign issues.

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Rawat Backs Harish Dhami

Rawat also expressed concern over the replacement of the security personnel assigned to Harish Dhami, the Congress MLA from Dharchula.

He described the matter as serious and alleged that attempts were being made to implicate the legislator in a criminal case.

The former Chief Minister said the security of an elected representative should not be compromised and asserted that the Congress stood united behind Dhami.

He also criticised the police administration's actions, saying the party would stand by its MLA over the issue.

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