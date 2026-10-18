UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav's SP Plans District-Wise Manifestos, Focus On Local Issues

The Samajwadi Party (SP) is working on a distinct strategy for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with plans to prepare separate manifestos tailored to the needs of individual districts. The party aims to reach voters by making local problems and public demands key election issues.

In its election manifesto, the SP plans to address the specific requirements and challenges of every district in the state. Feedback is being collected from district units and elected representatives, while local functionaries have been asked to interact with residents to understand their concerns and expectations.

The district-wise manifestos are expected to prioritise issues concerning farmers, young people, the unemployed, students, small business owners and local industries. Matters related to industrial development, employment, roads, bridges, healthcare and education will also receive attention.

The SP intends to move beyond major state-level political issues and link its Assembly election campaign to problems faced by people in individual districts.

The party wants voters across Uttar Pradesh to feel that their specific concerns and needs are reflected in its election agenda. Promises and priorities will be finalised based on the social and economic conditions of each district.

District-Wise Manifestos To Boost Party Organisation

The exercise is also being viewed as an effort to strengthen the party organisation ahead of the elections.

Seeking suggestions and feedback from district units is expected to increase the participation of local functionaries in election preparations. It will also help the party leadership assess which issues are likely to resonate most strongly with voters in different districts.