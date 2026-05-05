Actor-turned-politician Vijay has emerged as a formidable political force in Tamil Nadu, but the spotlight is rapidly shifting from electoral success to the feasibility of his party’s expansive poll promises.

'Thalapathi' (Commander) may have won the electoral battle, but a bigger challenge now awaits TVK chief Vijay: the poll promises including distribution of gold valued at around Rs 1.12 lakh per beneficiary, and monthly cash assistance of Rs 2500 for women.

By early evening trends, his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), had won 22 seats and was leading in 87 constituencies in the 234-member Assembly, falling short of the majority mark of 118 but positioning itself as a key contender to form the government.

Later, TVK ended up securing an impressive 108 seats, defeating the incumbent DMK led by M K Stalin which finished with only 59 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Vijay won from both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East constituencies, and his party created a record of sorts in Tamil Nadu's electoral history, emerging as the single largest party by delivering a shock defeat to DMK.

ALSO READ: Who Are The 2 Muslim Leaders Who Defied BJP Wave In Bengal, Gave Congress A Lifeline?

Welfare-Centric Promises Take Centre Stage

The TVK manifesto outlines a wide-ranging welfare agenda, including Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women below 60 years, eight grams of gold for marriage, and six free LPG cylinders annually per family.

Additional commitments include a quality silk saree for economically weaker brides and interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for women-led self-help groups.

Vijay's Education and Technology Push

The party has placed significant emphasis on education, proposing Rs 15,000 annual support for mothers or guardians to curb school dropouts in government and aided institutions.

Plans also include establishing 100 residential schools named after K. Kamaraj, expanding access to higher education loans up to Rs 20 lakh, and setting up an AI Ministry, AI University, and an “AI City.”

ALSO READ: TMC Alleges Post-Poll Violence After Party Offices Vandalised Across Bengal; BJP Denies Involvement

Agriculture and Employment Measures

On the agrarian front, TVK has promised a complete waiver of cooperative crop loans for small farmers owning less than five acres, and a 50% waiver for larger landholders. It also pledged a Minimum Support Price of Rs 3,500 per quintal for paddy and Rs 4,500 per tonne for sugarcane.

To tackle unemployment, Vijay has proposed creating five lakh government jobs and an equal number of paid internships. Unemployed graduates would receive monthly assistance of up to Rs 4,000.

Social Welfare and Healthcare Commitments

The manifesto also includes a Rs 3,000 monthly pension for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, 200 units of free electricity, land title regularisation, and universal piped drinking water supply.

In healthcare, TVK has promised a “drug-free Tamil Nadu,” modernised hospitals, free annual health check-ups, and a family health insurance scheme worth Rs 25 lakh.

ALSO READ: Rahul, Tejashwi, Mamata 'Finished,' Akhilesh Next: Suvendu Adhikari After BJP Sweeps Bengal

Governance and Service Delivery Reforms

Vijay has pledged time-bound delivery of essential government services, including community certificates and land pattas, backed by legal guarantees. Doorstep delivery of public services, including ration supplies, is also part of the plan.

To boost investment, the party has promised to streamline business approvals, assuring licences within 21 days and prioritising ease of doing business.

While the TVK’s strong electoral debut marks a significant shift in Tamil Nadu politics, the scale and scope of its promises now present a crucial test of governance, fiscal planning, and administrative execution.