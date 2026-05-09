Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionFrom PM Modi To 20 NDA CMs: Full Guest List Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Oath-Taking Ceremony

From PM Modi To 20 NDA CMs: Full Guest List Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Oath-Taking Ceremony

Suvendu Adhikari Oath Ceremony LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah, over 20 CMs, and senior BJP leaders, are set to attend Suvendu Adhikari’s swearing-in as Bengal’s first BJP chief minister at Brigade Parade Ground.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 May 2026 10:21 AM (IST)

West Bengal is set to witness a major political transition on Saturday as BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as the state’s first Bharatiya Janata Party chief minister at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground.

The swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for 11 am, is expected to draw an unprecedented gathering of political leaders, dignitaries and supporters from across the country, reflecting the BJP’s historic victory in the state after ending the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are among the top leaders expected to attend the event, which the BJP is projecting as a landmark moment in Bengal politics.

More Than 20 Chief Ministers, Deputy CMs To Attend

According to party sources, over 20 chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from BJP-ruled states have either arrived in Kolkata or are on their way to attend the ceremony.

Among the leaders who have already reached the city are Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Deputy Chief Ministers including Uttar Pradesh’s Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Rajasthan’s Prem Chand Bairwa and Maharashtra’s Sunetra Pawar have also arrived in Kolkata.

Sources said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini are also expected to attend the programme.

Senior BJP leaders, Union ministers and members of the party’s national leadership will also be present at the event.

ALSO READ: Rain Alert In Kolkata Today: What Is BJP's Plan B If It Pours During Suvendu Adhikari’s Oath Ceremony?

Bengal BJP Leaders, Celebrities Invited

Several senior Bengal BJP leaders, including Dilip Ghosh and Agnimitra Paul, along with newly elected BJP MLAs, are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

The BJP has also invited families of more than 200 people allegedly killed in political violence during the Trinamool Congress regime.

In an effort to showcase the idea of “Sonar Bangla”, the party has extended invitations to personalities from the business, cultural and entertainment sectors.

Industrialists Sanjay Budhia and Sajjan Bhajanka, actor and dancer Mamata Shankar, writers, artists and film personalities are among the invitees. Current and retired members of the judiciary have also been invited to the event.

ALSO READ: Bengal Govt Oath Ceremony LIVE: Suvendu Adhikari Declares Beginning Of 'Sonar Bangla' Era Ahead Of Swearing-In

Massive Security, Crowd Arrangements In Place

Large-scale preparations have been made at Brigade Parade Ground ahead of the ceremony.

According to officials, invitations have been issued to nearly 1,000 VVIP guests and around 9,000 additional attendees. Lakhs of BJP supporters are also expected to gather at the venue.

Around 50,000 chairs have been arranged, while more than 20 entry gates have been created to manage crowd movement.

Security has been intensified across central Kolkata, with nearly 4,000 police personnel deployed in and around the venue. Kolkata Police has also issued a special traffic advisory, diverting movement on several roads to facilitate VVIP movement and security operations.

ALSO READ: From ‘Giant Slayer’ To Bengal CM, But Never A Husband: Why Suvendu Adhikari Chose To Stay Unmarried

PM Modi To Reach Kolkata At 10:30 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Kolkata around 10:30 AM and will travel directly to Brigade Parade Ground by helicopter.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, the newly formed BJP government is likely to hold its first cabinet meeting at the state assembly.

The swearing-in is being viewed not only as a change in government but also as a defining political moment for West Bengal, where the BJP is set to form a majority government in the state for the first time.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 09 May 2026 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi West Bengal Assembly Election BJP Suvendu Adhikari AMIT SHAH WB Election 2026 Election Corner West Bengal Election 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
From PM Modi To 20 NDA CMs: Full Guest List Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Oath-Taking Ceremony
Who’s Attending Suvendu Adhikari’s Swearing-In Ceremony? Full Guest List Here
Election
Suvendu Adhikari Oath Ceremony Live Today: When & Where To Watch Bengal’s First BJP CM Swearing-In
Suvendu Adhikari Oath Ceremony Live Today: When & Where To Watch Bengal’s First BJP CM Swearing-In
Election
Bengal Govt Oath Ceremony LIVE: Suvendu Adhikari Declares Beginning Of 'Sonar Bangla' Era Ahead Of Swearing-In
Era Of 'Sonar Bangla' Begins: Suvendu Adhikari Ahead Of Oath-Taking Ceremony
Election
Tamil Nadu Govt Formation LIVE: Will TVK Vijay Take Oath Today? State Awaits Clarity Amid Numbers Game Puzzle
Tamil Nadu Govt Formation LIVE: Will TVK Vijay Take Oath Today? State Awaits Clarity Amid Numbers Game Puzzle
Advertisement

Videos

Protest Alert: Police Lathi Charge on BPSC Aspirants in Patna Amid Recruitment Protest
Bihar Update: Nishant Kumar Takes Charge of Health Ministry, Begins Work at Office
BJP Bengal Race: Shah Holds Core Meet as Adhikari Emerges Front-Runner Ahead of MLA Vote
BJP Bengal Move: Shah Meets Modi in Delhi Ahead of Key MLA Meet, CM Decision at 4 PM
BJP Bengal Move: Shah Begins Temple Visit, MLA Meet to Decide CM Face at 4 PM
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Must Listen To Ladakh's Demands, Ignoring Can Prove Costly
Opinion
Embed widget