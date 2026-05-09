From PM Modi To 20 NDA CMs: Full Guest List Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Oath-Taking Ceremony

West Bengal is set to witness a major political transition on Saturday as BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as the state’s first Bharatiya Janata Party chief minister at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground.

The swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for 11 am, is expected to draw an unprecedented gathering of political leaders, dignitaries and supporters from across the country, reflecting the BJP’s historic victory in the state after ending the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are among the top leaders expected to attend the event, which the BJP is projecting as a landmark moment in Bengal politics.

More Than 20 Chief Ministers, Deputy CMs To Attend

According to party sources, over 20 chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from BJP-ruled states have either arrived in Kolkata or are on their way to attend the ceremony.

Among the leaders who have already reached the city are Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Deputy Chief Ministers including Uttar Pradesh’s Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Rajasthan’s Prem Chand Bairwa and Maharashtra’s Sunetra Pawar have also arrived in Kolkata.

Sources said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini are also expected to attend the programme.

Senior BJP leaders, Union ministers and members of the party’s national leadership will also be present at the event.

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Bengal BJP Leaders, Celebrities Invited

Several senior Bengal BJP leaders, including Dilip Ghosh and Agnimitra Paul, along with newly elected BJP MLAs, are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

The BJP has also invited families of more than 200 people allegedly killed in political violence during the Trinamool Congress regime.

In an effort to showcase the idea of “Sonar Bangla”, the party has extended invitations to personalities from the business, cultural and entertainment sectors.

Industrialists Sanjay Budhia and Sajjan Bhajanka, actor and dancer Mamata Shankar, writers, artists and film personalities are among the invitees. Current and retired members of the judiciary have also been invited to the event.

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Massive Security, Crowd Arrangements In Place

Large-scale preparations have been made at Brigade Parade Ground ahead of the ceremony.

According to officials, invitations have been issued to nearly 1,000 VVIP guests and around 9,000 additional attendees. Lakhs of BJP supporters are also expected to gather at the venue.

Around 50,000 chairs have been arranged, while more than 20 entry gates have been created to manage crowd movement.

Security has been intensified across central Kolkata, with nearly 4,000 police personnel deployed in and around the venue. Kolkata Police has also issued a special traffic advisory, diverting movement on several roads to facilitate VVIP movement and security operations.

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PM Modi To Reach Kolkata At 10:30 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Kolkata around 10:30 AM and will travel directly to Brigade Parade Ground by helicopter.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, the newly formed BJP government is likely to hold its first cabinet meeting at the state assembly.

The swearing-in is being viewed not only as a change in government but also as a defining political moment for West Bengal, where the BJP is set to form a majority government in the state for the first time.