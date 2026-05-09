From ‘Giant Slayer’ To Bengal CM, But Never A Husband: Why Suvendu Adhikari Chose Celibacy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suvendu Adhikari named West Bengal BJP Legislative Party leader.

Adhikari attributes his celibacy to increased focus on public service.

He draws inspiration from unmarried freedom fighters and leaders.

Adhikari's political legacy is deeply rooted in East Midnapore.

Suvendu Adhikari, who was formally chosen as the next Chief Minister of West Bengal on Friday after the BJP’s sweeping Assembly election victory, has long remained one of the state’s most closely watched political figures. While his rise in Bengal politics has often dominated headlines, his personal life, particularly his decision never to marry, has also drawn public curiosity over the years.

The BJP legislature party elected Adhikari as its leader during a meeting in Kolkata attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who served as the party’s central observer, and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who was appointed co-observer for the proceedings.

Senior BJP leader and former West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh moved the proposal naming Adhikari for the top post. Announcing the decision, Amit Shah said, “I announce the name of Suvendu Adhikari as elected Leader of the West Bengal BJP Legislative Party.”

Celibacy Helps Him Focus on Politics

Despite being one of the most prominent political leaders in West Bengal, Adhikari has never married, a decision he has publicly spoken about in previous interviews.

In a 2021 interview with India TV, Adhikari explained that remaining unmarried allowed him to dedicate more time and energy to public service. “I am unmarried, and the best part about celibacy is that I have a lot of time for work and no personal obligations,” he had said.

The BJP leader linked his personal choice directly to his political journey, saying he entered student politics in 1987 through the NSU and had remained deeply committed to organisational and public work ever since.

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Inspired by Freedom Fighters Who Remained Unmarried

Adhikari also said his decision was influenced by several freedom fighters and political leaders whose lives he studied closely.

Referring to Satish Samanta, Sushil Dhara and Ajoy Mukherjee, he said he drew inspiration from their dedication to public service and their decision to remain unmarried throughout their lives.

“I studied their autobiographies. All three of them remained unmarried, and I have followed their path, choosing to remain unmarried as well,” Adhikari said during the interview.

His remarks reflected what supporters often describe as a life centred almost entirely around politics and public engagement.

Political Legacy Rooted in East Midnapore

Suvendu Adhikari belongs to one of the most influential political families in East Midnapore district.

His father, Sisir Adhikari, served both in the West Bengal Assembly and the Lok Sabha, while his brother Dibyendu Adhikari was earlier associated with the Trinamool Congress before joining the BJP in 2024.

Adhikari began his political career with the Congress during the 1995 municipal elections. Later, in 1998, he joined the newly formed Trinamool Congress alongside his father. However, growing internal differences within the TMC eventually led to his exit from the party and subsequent entry into the BJP, a move that significantly altered Bengal’s political landscape.

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‘I Feel I Am Doing the Right Thing’

Speaking further about his personal life, Adhikari said he believes remaining unmarried helped him avoid conflicts between family interests and political responsibilities.

He noted that his parents were in good health and said caring for them remained one of his key responsibilities.

“Trying to establish any family member in politics, fulfilling my political interests through others, or misusing political influence for someone else, these are the disadvantages. That is why I feel I am doing the right thing,” he said.

Over the years, Adhikari has often been described in political circles as a “giant slayer” for repeatedly defeating Mamata Banerjee politically, including in high-profile electoral contests. Now, with his elevation as Chief Minister-designate, his long political journey has entered a new chapter, one shaped as much by personal discipline as political ambition.