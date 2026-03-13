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HomeElectionRahul Gandhi Chairs Congress CEC Meet Ahead Of Assam Assembly Election

Rahul Gandhi Chairs Congress CEC Meet Ahead Of Assam Assembly Election

Ahead of Assam elections, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge led a Congress CEC meeting. The party also received a boost with Jayanta Khaound, ex-AGP finance secretary, joining Congress.

By : ANI | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 03:13 PM (IST)


 New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with the party's national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday chaired the Congress Central Election Committee meeting, ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.
 


 In a separate development, Congress on Monday received a boost in Assam ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, as former Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) national finance secretary Jayanta Khaound joined the party along with some other leaders.
 


 Khaound was formally inducted into the Congress at the party headquarters here in the presence of senior leaders, including Assam in-charge and AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh Alwar, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress senior observer for Assam D K Shivakumar, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi and national secretary Manoj Chauhan.
 


 Welcoming Khaound into the party, Gogoi said the entry of a grassroots leader like him reflects "growing public discontent in Assam against the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma".
 


 He said there is a rising wave of political change in Assam.
 


 "Asom Gana Parishad's Jayanta Khaund contacted us a few days ago expressing his wish to join the Congress party... Today, we are going to induct him and his coworkers into the party," he said.
 


 "Today, a wave is rising in Assam against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the way he is acting arbitrarily, promoting incompetent people in politics, and the way he is sidelining those who have worked hard in active politics for so many years. He is keeping with him only those who are involved in corruption," he alleged.
 


 Meanwhile, Assam is set to hold Legislative Assembly elections later this year, where the BJP will look to secure a third consecutive term while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 13 Mar 2026 03:13 PM (IST)
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Mallikarjun Kharge Rahul Gandhi Assam Assembly Election CONGRESS
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