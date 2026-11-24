Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress categorised 67 UP seats as non-negotiable.

Samajwadi Party offered Congress 26 seats for 2027 polls.

Allies aim for comeback after 2024 Lok Sabha success.

The Congress has divided the seats under discussion for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections into different categories, according to sources familiar with the second round of seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party.

Of the seats being discussed, 46 have been placed in Category A, while 21 seats have been classified under Category B. According to sources, the Congress will not compromise on these 67 seats.

The remaining around 65 seats have been placed in the bargaining category, sources said.

The SP and Congress are holding the second round of seat-sharing talks on Tuesday as preparations gather pace for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Also Read: UP Elections: SP Offers Congress 26 Seats, Seeks Winning Formula For 130 Others

The first round of talks was held at the official Delhi residence of senior Congress MP Pramod Tiwari. The Congress delegation included Tiwari, Mishra, Gautam and MP Imran Masood, while the SP delegation comprised Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav, Lok Sabha MP Iqra Hasan, Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Rai and state president Shyam Lal Pal.

SP Offers 26 Seats To Congress

Ahead of the second round of talks, SP MP Rajeev Rai said the party had offered 26 seats to the Congress for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Speaking before the meeting, Rai said the two parties would discuss the number of seats to be contested by each, adding that the SP had already conveyed its proposal to the Congress.

"We will hold discussions regarding the number of seats. We have offered them 26 seats," Rai said.

SP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav also confirmed that the party had conveyed its proposal during Monday's meeting and said discussions would continue on Tuesday.

"Whatever had to be said in the meeting, we said yesterday. We have offered them our 26 seats, and today we are going to hold talks again," Yadav said.

SP Eyes Comeback After 2022 Assembly Defeat

The SP is seeking a major political comeback in 2027 after consecutive defeats in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections. In the 2022 polls, which the two parties contested separately, the SP won 111 of the 347 seats it contested, while the Congress secured two of the 399 seats on which it fielded candidates.

However, the parties recorded a stronger performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which they contested together under the INDIA bloc banner. The SP won 37 of the 62 seats it contested, while the Congress secured six of the 17 seats it contested.

Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 Assembly seats, is expected to witness a major contest between the BJP and the SP in 2027, while the Congress is also seeking to expand its political footprint in the state.

Also Read: UP Elections 2027: BJP Aims To Repeat 2022 Clean Sweep In Agra As Congress Seeks 4 Seats

With the second round of talks underway, the seat-sharing discussions will be crucial in determining the electoral arrangement between the two INDIA bloc allies ahead of the Assembly elections.