Prashant Kishor Demands Fresh Polls In Bihar, Moves SC Challenging Rs 10,000 Transfers To Women

HomeElection 2025Prashant Kishor Demands Fresh Polls In Bihar, Moves SC Challenging Rs 10,000 Transfers To Women

They claim the government unlawfully transferred funds to 2.5-3.5 million women during the Model Code of Conduct, influencing voters. Jan Suraaj seeks fresh elections and clearer guidelines on freebies.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 02:10 PM (IST)

Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj has approached the Supreme Court challenging the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections, alleging illegal practices during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. The party filed its petition on Thursday (February 5, 2026), specifically questioning the implementation of the Bihar government’s Chief Minister Women Employment Scheme during the election period.

Jan Suraaj has alleged that while the Model Code of Conduct was in force, the state government transferred ₹10,000 each into the bank accounts of around 25–35 lakh women and also added new beneficiaries to the scheme, which it claims is unlawful and influenced voters. 

Challenge to Women Employment Scheme

In its writ petition, Jan Suraaj has argued that the direct transfer of money to women beneficiaries during the election period violated election norms. Polling for the Bihar Assembly elections was held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results declared on November 14.

Hearing Before Supreme Court Bench

The matter is scheduled to be heard on Friday by a bench comprising Chief Justice Suryakant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The petition has been filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, seeking a declaration that transferring funds and adding beneficiaries while the Model Code of Conduct was in force is illegal.

Jan Suraaj has claimed that these actions violated Articles 14, 21, 112, 202 and 324 of the Constitution. The party has also urged the court to direct the Election Commission to take action under Article 324 and Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act.

The petition further alleges that during the Bihar elections, 25–35 lakh women voters received ₹10,000 each, and that appointing 1.8 lakh women beneficiaries associated with the JEEVIKA self-help group as polling booth staff during the two-phase election was also illegal.

Citing a previous Supreme Court order, Jan Suraaj has sought a direction for fresh elections in Bihar and asked the court to instruct the Election Commission to frame clear guidelines on freebie announcements and direct benefit transfer schemes during elections.

(With input from agencies) 

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
