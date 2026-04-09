Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionBengal Election 2026: PM Modi Unveils BJP's Six Guarantees, Attacks TMC Over Youth ‘Sins’

Bengal Election 2026: PM Modi Unveils BJP's Six Guarantees, Attacks TMC Over Youth ‘Sins’

In West Bengal, announcing BJP's guarantees ahead of Elections 2026, Modi accused the TMC government of holding back the state's growth and failing its youth.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

West Bengal Election 2026 BJP Guarantees: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a set of “six guarantees” for West Bengal, positioning them as a roadmap for development while intensifying his attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Modi announced six key guarantees for West Bengal, focusing on women’s safety, removal of illegal immigrants, implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, and ensuring justice. These promises are central to the BJP’s campaign strategy.

BJP Six Promises For West Bengal Elections

At a campaign rally in Haldia ahead of the April 23 polling, PM Modi outlined his roadmap for West Bengal if the BJP forms the government. He promised strict enforcement of law and order, transparent governance, a thorough probe into corruption allegations, action against illegal infiltrators, apart from the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission benefits for state government employees.

Speaking to the gathering, Modi said he was committed to ensuring that a BJP-led government would function fully in line with the Constitution. He assured citizens that they would receive their rightful entitlements, presenting these assurances as part of his six key guarantees for the people of Bengal.

“Bengal won't gain by opposing PM, will profit only when PM and CM act in unison; need double-engine govt to ensure that,” he said, reiterating the BJP’s pitch for aligned governance.

Sharp Attack on TMC Governance

Modi launched a scathing critique of the TMC government, accusing it of holding back the state’s growth and failing its youth. “Even in 100 years, TMC cannot absolve itself of sins it committed against Bengal's youth,” he said, targeting the ruling party over employment and governance issues. He further added, "India is progressing rapidly. This means that many states in the country are doing well. However, the TMC government is pushing Bengal downwards. Bengal, which was once a driver of India's progress, has been pushed down on all parameters of development by the TMC."

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the six guarantees announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for West Bengal?

The six guarantees focus on women's safety, removal of illegal immigrants, implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, and ensuring justice for the state.

What is Prime Minister Modi's main argument for a 'double-engine government' in West Bengal?

Modi believes that West Bengal's progress depends on stronger coordination between the Centre and state government. He argues the state will profit when the Prime Minister and Chief Minister act in unison.

What criticisms did Prime Minister Modi direct at the TMC government?

Modi accused the TMC government of holding back the state's growth and failing its youth. He stated that the TMC has pushed Bengal downwards on all development parameters.

How does Prime Minister Modi view the current state of West Bengal's progress?

Modi believes West Bengal is being pushed downwards by the TMC government, contrasting it with India's overall rapid progress. He recalled Bengal as once being a driver of India's progress.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 09 Apr 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election Breaking News ABP Live West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Bengal Election 2026: PM Modi Unveils BJP's Six Guarantees, Attacks TMC Over Youth ‘Sins’
Bengal Election 2026: PM Modi Unveils BJP's Six Guarantees, Attacks TMC Over Youth ‘Sins’
Election
PM Modi Slams TMC Over Fish Imports: 'Failed To Provide You With Something As Basic As ...'
PM Modi Slams TMC Over Fish Imports: 'Failed To Provide You With Something As Basic As ...'
Election
Assembly Election LIVE 2026: Polls Largely Peaceful, Assam Records Highest Turnout At 38.92%
Polls Largely Peaceful, Assam Records Highest Turnout At 38.92%
Election
Assam Assembly Polls Kick Off; Early Surge In Turnout In Jorhat As Voters Queue Up, Gogoi Casts Vote
Assam Assembly Polls Kick Off; Early Surge In Turnout In Jorhat As Voters Queue Up, Gogoi Casts Vote
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Multiple Explosions Rock Tehran, Karaj, Shiraz Despite Ceasefire in Iran
Breaking: Iranian Delegation to Arrive in Islamabad Tonight for Peace Talks Amid Ceasefire
US Vice President JD Vance Clarifies Lebanon Not Part of Ceasefire; Misunderstanding with Iran
Live Update: Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Voting Underway; Voter Turnout Shows Strong Enthusiasm
Breaking: Iran Warns U.S.: Choose Peace or War, Ceasefire Violations in Lebanon Under Fire
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Arithmetic Vs Chemistry: How 91 Lakh Deletions Can Reshape 2026 West Bengal Poll Dynamics
Opinion
Embed widget