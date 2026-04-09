Bengal Election 2026: PM Modi Unveils BJP's Six Guarantees, Attacks TMC Over Youth ‘Sins’

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West Bengal Election 2026 BJP Guarantees: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a set of “six guarantees” for West Bengal, positioning them as a roadmap for development while intensifying his attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Modi announced six key guarantees for West Bengal, focusing on women’s safety, removal of illegal immigrants, implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, and ensuring justice. These promises are central to the BJP’s campaign strategy.

BJP Six Promises For West Bengal Elections

At a campaign rally in Haldia ahead of the April 23 polling, PM Modi outlined his roadmap for West Bengal if the BJP forms the government. He promised strict enforcement of law and order, transparent governance, a thorough probe into corruption allegations, action against illegal infiltrators, apart from the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission benefits for state government employees.



Speaking to the gathering, Modi said he was committed to ensuring that a BJP-led government would function fully in line with the Constitution. He assured citizens that they would receive their rightful entitlements, presenting these assurances as part of his six key guarantees for the people of Bengal.



“Bengal won't gain by opposing PM, will profit only when PM and CM act in unison; need double-engine govt to ensure that,” he said, reiterating the BJP’s pitch for aligned governance.

Sharp Attack on TMC Governance

Modi launched a scathing critique of the TMC government, accusing it of holding back the state’s growth and failing its youth. “Even in 100 years, TMC cannot absolve itself of sins it committed against Bengal's youth,” he said, targeting the ruling party over employment and governance issues. He further added, "India is progressing rapidly. This means that many states in the country are doing well. However, the TMC government is pushing Bengal downwards. Bengal, which was once a driver of India's progress, has been pushed down on all parameters of development by the TMC."