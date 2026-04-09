TMC Releases Humayun Kabir's ‘Sting’ Video Alleging Rs 1,000 Crore Deal; Names Top BJP Leaders

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A fresh political storm has erupted in West Bengal after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) released a purported sting operation video allegedly linked to Humayun Kabir. The ruling party claims the footage captures conversations suggesting a high-value financial deal involving senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

According to the TMC, the video allegedly shows Kabir discussing a deal worth ₹1,000 crore, including mention of an advance payment of ₹300 crore. The party has called for a thorough investigation into the claims, describing the matter as “extremely serious”.

BJP Leaders Named as TMC Alleges High-Level Linkages

TMC leaders alleged that several prominent BJP figures are referenced in the purported conversation. Among those named are Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, and even the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The BJP has not responded to these allegations in the material provided.

‘Big Revelation’: TMC Flags Political Conspiracy

Addressing a press conference, senior TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas and Kunal Ghosh described the video as a “major revelation”. They argued that the contents point to a larger political conspiracy, particularly in the run-up to the West Bengal elections.

Call for ED Probe Intensifies Political Face-Off

The TMC has urged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate the alleged financial transactions, insisting that claims involving such large sums require an impartial probe.