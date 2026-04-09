The TMC alleges that a sting operation video captured conversations suggesting a high-value financial deal involving senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.
TMC Releases Humayun Kabir's ‘Sting’ Video Alleging Rs 1,000 Crore Deal; Names Top BJP Leaders
TMC has released a purported sting video alleging a ₹1,000 crore deal involving Humayun Kabir and top BJP leaders, demanding an ED probe and calling it a major political conspiracy ahead of Bengal polls.
A fresh political storm has erupted in West Bengal after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) released a purported sting operation video allegedly linked to Humayun Kabir. The ruling party claims the footage captures conversations suggesting a high-value financial deal involving senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.
According to the TMC, the video allegedly shows Kabir discussing a deal worth ₹1,000 crore, including mention of an advance payment of ₹300 crore. The party has called for a thorough investigation into the claims, describing the matter as “extremely serious”.
BJP Leaders Named as TMC Alleges High-Level Linkages
TMC leaders alleged that several prominent BJP figures are referenced in the purported conversation. Among those named are Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, and even the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
The BJP has not responded to these allegations in the material provided.
‘Big Revelation’: TMC Flags Political Conspiracy
Addressing a press conference, senior TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas and Kunal Ghosh described the video as a “major revelation”. They argued that the contents point to a larger political conspiracy, particularly in the run-up to the West Bengal elections.
Call for ED Probe Intensifies Political Face-Off
The TMC has urged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate the alleged financial transactions, insisting that claims involving such large sums require an impartial probe.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the main allegation made by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regarding the purported sting operation?
What is the alleged value of the financial deal mentioned in the TMC's sting operation video?
The TMC claims the video shows a discussion of a deal worth ₹1,000 crore, with an advance payment of ₹300 crore mentioned.
Which prominent BJP leaders are named in connection with the TMC's allegations?
The TMC alleges that Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) are referenced.
What action has the TMC called for regarding the alleged financial transactions?
The TMC has urged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate the alleged financial transactions, deeming them extremely serious.