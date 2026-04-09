Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionTMC Releases Humayun Kabir's ‘Sting’ Video Alleging Rs 1,000 Crore Deal; Names Top BJP Leaders

TMC Releases Humayun Kabir's ‘Sting’ Video Alleging Rs 1,000 Crore Deal; Names Top BJP Leaders

TMC has released a purported sting video alleging a ₹1,000 crore deal involving Humayun Kabir and top BJP leaders, demanding an ED probe and calling it a major political conspiracy ahead of Bengal polls.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 03:11 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A fresh political storm has erupted in West Bengal after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) released a purported sting operation video allegedly linked to Humayun Kabir. The ruling party claims the footage captures conversations suggesting a high-value financial deal involving senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

According to the TMC, the video allegedly shows Kabir discussing a deal worth ₹1,000 crore, including mention of an advance payment of ₹300 crore. The party has called for a thorough investigation into the claims, describing the matter as “extremely serious”.

BJP Leaders Named as TMC Alleges High-Level Linkages

TMC leaders alleged that several prominent BJP figures are referenced in the purported conversation. Among those named are Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, and even the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The BJP has not responded to these allegations in the material provided.

‘Big Revelation’: TMC Flags Political Conspiracy

Addressing a press conference, senior TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas and Kunal Ghosh described the video as a “major revelation”. They argued that the contents point to a larger political conspiracy, particularly in the run-up to the West Bengal elections.

Call for ED Probe Intensifies Political Face-Off

The TMC has urged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate the alleged financial transactions, insisting that claims involving such large sums require an impartial probe.

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main allegation made by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regarding the purported sting operation?

The TMC alleges that a sting operation video captured conversations suggesting a high-value financial deal involving senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

What is the alleged value of the financial deal mentioned in the TMC's sting operation video?

The TMC claims the video shows a discussion of a deal worth ₹1,000 crore, with an advance payment of ₹300 crore mentioned.

Which prominent BJP leaders are named in connection with the TMC's allegations?

The TMC alleges that Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) are referenced.

What action has the TMC called for regarding the alleged financial transactions?

The TMC has urged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate the alleged financial transactions, deeming them extremely serious.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 09 Apr 2026 03:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
TMC Releases Humayun Kabir's ‘Sting’ Video Alleging Rs 1,000 Crore Deal; Names Top BJP Leaders
TMC Releases Humayun Kabir's ‘Sting’ Video Alleging Rs 1,000 Crore Deal; Names Top BJP Leaders
Election
Assembly Election LIVE 2026: Assam Records 59.63%, Kerala 49.7%, Puducherry 56.83% Voter Turnout Till 1PM
Assam Records 59.63%, Kerala 49.7%, Puducherry 56.83% Voter Turnout Till 1PM
Election
Kerala Elections: 62-Year-Old Voter Collapses, Dies Minutes After Casting Vote In Thrissur
Kerala Elections: 62-Year-Old Voter Collapses, Dies Minutes After Casting Vote In Thrissur
Election
West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP Worker Found Dead Near River In Haldia Ahead Of PM Modi's Rally
West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP Worker Found Dead Near River In Haldia Ahead Of PM Modi's Rally
Advertisement

Videos

Modi Addresses Bengal Rally: Promises Change, Development, and BJP Government
Breaking: Nitish Kumar to Take RS Oath Tomorrow; Bihar Set for New BJP CM on April 15
Ceasefire Talks in Doubt: Iran’s Envoy Deletes Pakistan Meeting Post
Election Promise: PM Modi Announces Six Guarantees for Bengal if BJP Forms Government
Latest Update: Bulldozer Action in Mumbai After Violent Clash at Devi Poojan Amid Loudspeaker Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Arithmetic Vs Chemistry: How 91 Lakh Deletions Can Reshape 2026 West Bengal Poll Dynamics
Opinion
Embed widget